8 Statement Necklaces That Scream Summer (And Cost Less Than $50)

Guess what, ladies? Summer’s just about here, which means it’s time to start thinking about—what else?—refreshing your closet. While comfort is key during the dog days, it is possible to still look stylish while keeping cool. One of the easiest ways to do it? By adding a striking statement necklace to your summer look.

You might not think of necklaces as particularly seasonal, but we’ve found 8 styles that are bright in color, light in weight, and will look good with each and every summer outfit, from denim cutoffs and a T-shirt to adorable printed dresses. The best part? Not one is over $50. Welcome, readers, to $ave It!

Triple Combination Necklace, $29.90; at Zara

Pink Sprayed Shard Chain, $30; at Topshopblubijouxmaxchloe 8 Statement Necklaces That Scream Summer (And Cost Less Than $50)

Blu Bijoux Tube Link Neon Necklace, $39; at Max & Chloe

Tinley Road Ombre Chain Necklace, $44; at Piperlime
Neon Alaqua Bib Necklace, $36; at BaubleBar

Lydell NYC Multi-Strand Beaded Necklace, $44; at Bloomingdale’s

Juicy Couture Flower Strand Necklace, $48; at Zappos

Beaded Tonala Bib Necklace, $48; at Anthropologie

