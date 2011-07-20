StyleCaster
Share

Statement Necklaces: 10 That Speak for Themselves

What's hot
StyleCaster

Statement Necklaces: 10 That Speak for Themselves

Kerry Pieri
by
Statement Necklaces: 10 That Speak for Themselves
10 Start slideshow

Summer is all about keeping it minimal in clothing so as not to die of heat exhaustion. Wearing airy maxi dresses and little white skirts with flimsy tanks is great, but if you miss the interest layering can add when jackets look about as appealing as 6 inch heels on a beach a solid statement necklace is the way to go.

From some of our faves like DANNIJO, Tom Binns and Gemma Redux, you can go straight colorful, a bit more monochromatic, bib or pendant, but subtlety is not the operative word here. Who likes quiet girls anyway?

0 Thoughts?
1 of 10

Tom Binn's Slap Dash necklace, $1900, at Net-a-Porter

Topshop enamel necklace, $40, at Topshop

Forever 21 necklace, $10.80, at Forever 21

Dannijo Zander necklace, $420, at Dannijo

Proenza Schouler rope necklace, $315 [on sale], at Ssense

Gemma Redux Bianca necklace, $379 [on sale], at Charm & Chain

Lizzie Fortunato necklace, $245 [on sale], at Otte

Joomi Lim thread necklace, $410, at Opening Ceremony

Adia Kibur necklace, $68, at Shopbop

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Little Black Liner: A Makeup Mainstay

Little Black Liner: A Makeup Mainstay
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share