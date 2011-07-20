Statement Necklaces: 10 That Speak for Themselves

Summer is all about keeping it minimal in clothing so as not to die of heat exhaustion. Wearing airy maxi dresses and little white skirts with flimsy tanks is great, but if you miss the interest layering can add when jackets look about as appealing as 6 inch heels on a beach a solid statement necklace is the way to go.

From some of our faves like DANNIJO, Tom Binns and Gemma Redux, you can go straight colorful, a bit more monochromatic, bib or pendant, but subtlety is not the operative word here. Who likes quiet girls anyway?