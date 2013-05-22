Want: A Fine Jewelry-Inspired Statement Necklace From Kara Ross’ New Affordable Line

What: A blue resin, crystal and 18-karat gold brass-plated necklace created by celebrity-loved jewelry designer Kara Ross.

Why: The pretty piece is part of Ross’s debut collection for JCPenney, dubbed 10021 after the New York zip code where she first got her start. “I wore this necklace for a black tie event in Palm Beach, and I got so many compliments on it,” Ross told us about the bauble. “I was like, I got it at JCPenney!'”

How: The necklace is a great way to dress up an otherwise casual T-shirt and jeans look, or go the route Kara took and try it for a fancy nighttime affair.

Blue Resin and Crystal Statement Necklace, $225; at JCPenney