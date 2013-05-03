Want: A Unique Necklace That Makes A Serious Spring Statement

What: A tasseled statement necklace with mint, yellow, and white beads, and glittery rhinestones.

Why: The colorful, fringy, multi-colored piece somehow manages to add a whole lot of punch to any outfit—without being too over-the-top. The fabric tassels are soft enough to ensure the necklace doesn’t come across as harsh, and the color combo recalls a breezy day on the beach somewhere in the Hawaiian Islands.

How: For day, this would look beyond cute with anything from a pair of faded blue jeans and a white T-shirt to a flowy maxi dress and flat sandals. To amp up a night on the town, team the necklace up with a sexy LBD and a pair of power pumps.

Tassel necklace, $58; at Anthropologie

