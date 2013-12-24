15 Pieces of Statement Jewelry to Take Your New Year’s Eve Look to the Next Level

You’ve probably got your New Year’s Eve outfit all figured out, right? You know exactly what shoes, dress, and bag you’re going to step out in on the glitziest night of the year. But do you have just the right jewelry to top it all off?

The thing about jewelry is that sometimes you don’t know what you want until you see it. That’s where we come in: open your mind and consider that just maybe your look deserves a piece of very outspoken statement jewelry. Something from Dannijo, Ben-Amun, or Alexis Bittar, perhaps.

Click through the gallery for 15 pieces of stunning statement jewelry, and admit it: you just can’t go wrong with a little bit (or a lot) more sparkle.