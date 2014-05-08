StyleCaster
15 Pieces of Awesomely Wordy Statement Jewelry

Meghan Blalock
by
Once Lanvin walked oversize, gorgeously scripted gold necklaces down the Fall 2013 runway, the idea of expressing your thoughts through jewelry was officially established. Since then, street style stars and other members of the style set have been rocking chic necklaces, earrings, rings, and beyond with words and phrases that get straight to the point.

Undoubtedly, jeweler Jennifer Meyer has cornered the market on wordy baubles, establishing herself amongst stylish celebrities as the go-to designer when you’re in need of initial rings, earrings engraved with your child’s name, and so on. But she’s far from the only designer who is in on this trend.

Click through the gallery above to see 15 awesomely cool statement jewelry that utilizes the power of the word to convey stylishness!

1 of 15

Lanvin cool two-finger ring, $875; at Neiman Marcus
 

Skinny tag necklace, $750; at Jennifer Fisher

Sydney Evan "love" ring, $495; at Neiman Marcus

Zoe Chicco 14k gold initial ring, $130; at Bloomingdale's

Zoe Chicco "Yes" necklace, $375; at Cusp

"I have issues" bracelet, $15; at Kenneth Cole

Sydney Evan love script earrings, $200; at Harrods

Vermeil customizable graffiti bar necklace, $335; at Neiman Marcus

Vermeil graffiti bracelet, $345; at Neiman Marcus

Zoe Chicco floating numbers necklace, $260; at Bloomingdale's

Chlobo "Let's dance" bracelet, $127; at The Dressing Room

"Mom said so" bracelet, $58; at Kate Spade

Rache Roy "La vie est belle" necklace, $34; at Macy's

Leather bracelets, $28; at Free People

Etched name plate, $48; at Free People

