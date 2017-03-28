Statement Jewelry Is Back: 21 Ways to Get In On the Trend

Delicate lariats and dainty gold stacking rings certainly had their time in the sun—about three years, if Catbird’s Instagram and the hashtag #earfie are any indication. But after a solid run at the top, the trend is nearing its end. Yep, you heard it here first: Statement jewelry isn’t just back—it’s everywhere.

And no, we’re not talking about the same glitzy chandelier earrings and bejeweled collar necklaces that flooded every single J.Crew from here to Tokyo: This time around, the best statement jewelry tells a story: gold-plated earrings in the fabrication of an open hand, or a silver pendant cut in the shape of a woman’s silhouette—and they’re all taking the place of the delicate gold ear climbers and subtle, blink-and-you’ll-miss-it chokers that took the world (or, at least Instagram) by storm in 2013. To nail the modern, 2017 look, don’t go full arm- or neck-party: Instead, wear these pieces alone, paired with a button-down shirt draped over your shoulders, or with a frilly-collared poplin blouse.

Ahead, 21 pieces of statement jewelry that’ll win over even the most bauble-wary among us.