67 Pairs of Statement Heels Fit for Wedding Season

Dressing for wedding season is always a challenge. At least, it is for me. I engage in every other life activity frequently enough to nail my wardrobe for each. Branching my aesthetic into the world of the professional might’ve been hard when I was a freshman in college, but now that I’ve been working for years, my 9-to-5 wardrobe feels dress code-appropriate without betraying my sense of style. The same goes for my night-out wardrobe, and my date night wardrobe, and even the lounge clothes I wear around my apartment on the weekend. But weddings only crop up here and there, and I still haven’t totally figured them out. One clothing sub-genre that has offered me some solace, though? Wedding-friendly statement heels.

Wardrobe limitations for wedding guests are very, very real. Your hemline can’t be too short, your neckline can’t be too low and your straps can’t be too skimpy. Propriety is a must—and understated style (lest you overshadow the bride) is, too. You also can’t wear white. Or whatever color the bridesmaids are wearing. You need a textile comfortable enough to wear for hours on end—and hopefully one that’s not weather-inappropriate, either. This lists of musts and mustn’ts is so damn long, it’s a wonder any of us manage to show up to weddings in anything at all. It’s not at all surprising, then, that once we’ve found a wedding guest dress that works, we cling to it. Our wedding guest dress rotations are incredibly practical and pared-down—at least, mine is. And while efficiency is a beautiful thing, monotony isn’t.

Traditional wedding dress codes so thoroughly limit our abilities to self-express that getting dressed can feel more like a chore than anything else. But where we have some real control over our aesthetics? Our accessories. Statement jewelry isn’t anti-wedding—and statement shoes aren’t, either. Your dress might not be vibrant, but your heels certainly can be. An all-over printed gown might seem gauche, but a printed block heel won’t. Sparkles, bows and ruffles may seem over-the-top when rendered in clothing form, but when compressed to shoe-strap size, they feel entirely reasonable.

What I’m telling you is this: You might end up wearing the same one or two dresses to every wedding you attend from here on out. But you don’t have to wear them the same way. Opportunities for creativity and innovation and fun are abundant in the accessories sphere—and there’s a veritable plethora of wedding-friendly statement shoes on offer right now, just waiting to help you make the most of wedding season in style.

1. Amanda Mule Sandal, $49 at Urban Outfitters

Tangerine is an endlessly underrated statement color, and these mules simply want to rectify that. (Plus, they look pretty damn comfortable—and that’s not to be discounted.)

2. Schutz Tosca Heel, $195 at Revolve

For the person who prefers a statement that skews business in the front/party in the back.

3. ROKA Tie-Wrap Heel Sandals, $80 at Topshop

Do your most maximalist friend a favor, and buy her these now.

4. Stuart Weitzman Lulah Mule, $395 at Revolve

Pops of print are the new pops of color.

5. GEDEBE Charlize Sandal, $271 at Revolve

You might not feel comfortable donning a bejeweled dress, but a bejeweled stiletto is another thing entirely.

6. Agnete Slingback Heel, $175 at Free People

Sporting heeled booties is a bold move, no matter what color they are.

7. Rebecca Minkoff Capriana Sandal, $11 at Revolve

A slightly more understated way to do the statement shoe thing.

8. Ruffle White Mules, $115 at Topshop

So structurally stunning you might catch yourself staring at your feet all ceremony long.

9. Ulla Johnson Zeze Heel, $595 at Revolve

Beads.

10. Sarah Chofakian Leather Pumps, $298 at Farfetch

Because statement-making doesn’t have to mean “loud.”

11. LPA Sofi Heel, $198 at Revolve

Fit for the fan of structure and color.

12. Roux Neon Cross-Strap Mule, $68 at Topshop

Sure to play well with your favorite floral go-tos.

13. Jaggar Crescent Brocade Mule Heel, $148 at Revolve

Sure to dress up even the most banal of monochromatic ensembles.

14. Kennel & Schmenger Embellished Slingback Pumps, $247 at Farfetch

Another business in the front, party in the back option—but one that’s a little more party all over.

15. Trademark Anita Slingback Pumps, $364 at Farfetch

These are some of the coolest slingbacks I’ve ever seen—and they’re sure to help you nail the edgy-without-overshadowing-the-bride thing.

16. Susie Two-Part Skinny Heel, $55 at Topshop

Delicate enough to add texture without distracting.

17. Schutz Spherical Mules, $175 at Anthropologie

Structural heels are undoubtedly the easiest way to add a little edge to your look.

18. Hanson Clear Block Heeled Sandals, $56 at ASOS

These are seriously fun—and begging to dress up your go-to dress.

19. RAYE x Lovers + Friends Charlotte Heel, $48 at Revolve

Pair these with a bright, monochromatic shift, and let the magic happen.

20. Klub Nico Amelia Scalloped Slingback Heels, $159 at Anthropologie

Becaue color is far from the only way to stand out.

21. Diva Pink Mules, $45 at Topshop

As cute as they are comfortable—and they look incredibly comfortable.

22. Mou Woven Mules, $228 at Farfetch

Clogs are great wedding statement shoe options because their inherent chunkiness is as edgy as it is comfy.

23. Jeffrey Campbell Adriana Platform Heeled Sandals, $130 at Anthropologie

Gain inches and add a little color to your look at the same damn time.

24. Yeezy Season 8 PVC Pump, $760 at Revolve

Make a statement by wearing shoes you can hardly see at all.

25. Schutz Evenise Sandal, $160 at Revolve

Strappy, comfy, saturated—what’s not to love?

26. Albano Embellished Open-Toe Pumps, $216 at Farfetch

OK, these are getting into over-the-top territory. But you could definitely make a case for the muted palette.

27. Free People Pasadena Clog, $168 at Revolve

A night-out shoe happy to double as your wedding go-to.

28. Intentionally Blank Sharpy Heel, $178 at Urban Outfitters

Don’t discount the power of a fun, strappy detail.

29. Salary Knotted Heeled Mules, $45 at ASOS

A statement shoe that’ll definitely feel at home, no matter how fancy the occasion.

30. Schutz Leather Heels, $127 at Farfetch

Understated, but veritably cool.

31. Tibi Scott Sandal, $495 at Revolve

I mean, it’s a metallic millennial pink heel—with a lace-up ankle strap. Dainty, but definitely eye-catching.

32. Vicenza Barcelona Platform Sandals, $148 at Anthropologie

A heel that’s an even bigger fan of patterns than you are.

33. Sphere Slingback Ball Heels, $56 at ASOS

More fun heels, please.

34. Castaner Wedge Espadrilles, $310 at Anthropologie

A muted palette will keep these shoes from captivating too much attention.

35. Rebecca Minkoff Amandine Heel, $158 at Revolve

Go full maximalist and pair these with your go-to floral dress.

36. Darla Mint Strap Mules, $48 at Topshop

Snakeskin might seem like a bold move during wedding season. And it definitely is. But the mint makes it more palatable, no?

37. Jeffrey Campbell Calf Hair Purdy Heels, $158 at Anthropologie

Turn heads in one of summer’s favorite trends.

38. Heeled Leather Mules, $69.90 at Zara

Sleek enough to integrate into your office wardrobe, once you’re done with the whole wedding season thing.

39. Paige Platform Clog, $295 at Free People

These will provide a lovely juxtaposition when paired with your most delicate floral maxi.

40. Leather Heeled Mules with Buckles, $59.90 at Zara

Sleek, fun and easy to dance in all night long.

41. Shell Heeled Mules, $89.90 at Zara

Beach-side wedding? No problem.

42. Just Cavalli Floral Pumps, $490 at Farfetch

I can’t imagine a better context for these floral pumps than wedding season.

43. RAYE Coraline Heel, $95 at Revolve

Feathers are a delightfully underrated detail that definitely deserves a spot in your wedding shoe arsenal.

44. Magic Hour Platform, $168 at Free People

Sure to elevate your look in more ways than one.

45. Toga Pulla Slingback Pumps, $395 at Farfetch

Not quite a heel, but enough of a low-key statement-maker to earn a spot in this roundup.

46. RAYE Bass Heel, $68 at Revolve

Pops of red are fun, but have you tried wearing a strappy, emerald-green beauty?

47. Yuul Yie Nouvelle 70 Leather Slingbacks, $364 at Farfetch

A slingback that’s structurally fun in every way possible.

48. Alice + Olivia Leeda Mule, $350 at Revolve

Rainbow, without feeling wedding season-inappropriate.

49. Gia Couture Bandana Accent Pumps, $363 at Farfetch

Your feet want in on summer’s bandana trend, too.

50. Sarto by Franco Franny Platform Heels, $129 at Anthropologie

Wedges don’t have to be monochromatic.

51. Stuart Weitzman Flamingo Pumps, $308 at Farfetch

A punchy palette goes a long, long way.

52. RAYE Conquest Mule, $158 at Revolve

Shine bright like a diamond—but not, like, too bright.

53. LPA Emilia Heel, $178 at Revolve

Aughts-referential without feeling too on-the-nose ironic.

54. Demi Platform, $168 at Free People

Proof that neutrals can definitely make a statement.

55. RAYE Atalie Heel, $93 at Revolve

Because four metallics are better than one.

56. Ganni Polka Dot Bow Satin Pumps, $267 at Farfetch

A bow detail can take a shoe from cute to absolutely adorable.

57. Walk the Line Clog, $178 at Free People

No one said white footwear were off the menu, right?

58. Leather Sandals with Geometric Methacrylate Heels, $89.90 at Zara

A lot happening with these shoes, and I’m here for all of it.

59. Roberto Festa Mariah Pumps, $412 at Farfetch

Just the pop of neon you needed.

60. RAYE x House of Harlow 1960 April Sandal, $67 at Revolve

When in doubt, throw on a couple pom-poms.

61. Jeffrey Campbell Mural Hi Heel, $125 at Revolve

Clear heel, sleek straps—can’t lose.

62. Rachel Zoe Kelly Braid Sandal, $228 at Revolve

If polka dots aren’t enough, throw on a braided strap, too.

63. Free People Rosie Ruffle Heel, $128 at Revolve

A shoe that takes full advantage of summer’s ruffle obsession.

64. Albano Three-Tone Sandals, $165 at Farfetch

Pack three times the punch with one simple shoe.

65. Kelsi Dagger Brooklyn Cosmo Heels, $130 at Anthropologie

Sure to play well with anything in your closet.

66. Jaggar Woven Wedge Sandal, $162 at Revolve

Not your average braided wedges—not your average braided wedges at all.

67. 3.1 Phillip Lip Cut-Out Detail Pumps, $440 at Farfetch

Throw these on with a floral dress, and rest assured knowing you’ve made enough of a statement for today.

