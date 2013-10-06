6 Pairs Of Opulent Statement Earrings To Glitz Up Any Outfit This Season

Ladies, it’s time to shelve the studs and amp up your jewelry game with one of the season’s biggest—and most interesting—trends: Opulent statement earrings. Want to take it a step further? Break these babies out in broad daylight, not just for cocktail hour.

Big, bold, and impossibly glittery, giant embellished earrings have sprung up everywhere—from the catwalks (we’re personally inspired by Dolce & Gabbana‘s recent Byzantine-themed runways which showcased giant embellished earrings fit for royalty), as well as a number of street style stars we spotted during Fashion Month who paired their large (and totally in charge) earrings with everything from ladylike skirt-and-blouse combos to jeans and worn T-shirts.

Here, we’ve rounded up 6 pairs of opulent statement earrings to glitz up any outfit this fall.

River Island Mega Cocktail Earrings, $30; at ASOS

Susanna Dai Firework Earrings, $213; at Charm & Chain

Suzanna Dai Copenhagen Earrings, $150; at Max & Chloe

Premium Crystal Drape Earrings, $80; at Topshop

J. Crew Flower Drop Earrings, $75; at Net-a-Porter

Splurge item! Erickson Beamon Modern Mogul Statement Earrings, $592; at Charm & Chain