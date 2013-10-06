StyleCaster
6 Pairs Of Opulent Statement Earrings To Glitz Up Any Outfit This Season

Perrie Samotin
by
carolina engman blogger from fashion squad

Carolina Engman of Fashion Squad shows us how it’s done.
Photo via Fashion Squad

Ladies, it’s time to shelve the studs and amp up your jewelry game with one of the season’s biggest—and most interesting—trends: Opulent statement earrings. Want to take it a step further? Break these babies out in broad daylight, not just for cocktail hour.

Big, bold, and impossibly glittery, giant embellished earrings have sprung up everywhere—from the catwalks (we’re personally inspired by Dolce & Gabbana‘s recent Byzantine-themed runways which showcased giant embellished earrings fit for royalty), as well as a number of street style stars we spotted during Fashion Month who paired their large (and totally in charge) earrings with everything from ladylike skirt-and-blouse combos to jeans and worn T-shirts.

Here, we’ve rounded up 6 pairs of opulent statement earrings to glitz up any outfit this fall.

cocktail earrings1 6 Pairs Of Opulent Statement Earrings To Glitz Up Any Outfit This Season

River Island Mega Cocktail Earrings, $30; at ASOS

fireworks de 6 Pairs Of Opulent Statement Earrings To Glitz Up Any Outfit This Season

Susanna Dai Firework Earrings, $213; at Charm & Chain

statement earrings 6 Pairs Of Opulent Statement Earrings To Glitz Up Any Outfit This Season

Suzanna Dai Copenhagen Earrings, $150; at Max & Chloe

topshop earrings1 6 Pairs Of Opulent Statement Earrings To Glitz Up Any Outfit This Season

Premium Crystal Drape Earrings, $80; at Topshop

crew1 6 Pairs Of Opulent Statement Earrings To Glitz Up Any Outfit This Season

J. Crew Flower Drop Earrings, $75; at Net-a-Porter

erickson beamon earrings 6 Pairs Of Opulent Statement Earrings To Glitz Up Any Outfit This Season

Splurge item! Erickson Beamon Modern Mogul Statement Earrings, $592; at Charm & Chain

