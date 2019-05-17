StyleCaster
Share

103 Summer Statement Earrings We’re Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

What's hot
StyleCaster

103 Summer Statement Earrings We’re Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

Lindsey Lanquist
by
103 Summer Statement Earrings We’re Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now
Photo: Candace Napier Ross.

Scroll To See More Images

I’ve recently developed a statement earring shopping habit—one I fully intended to curb this summer. That is, until I saw this summer’s statement earrings selection. Once I discovered how many truly incredible, fun earrings were on offer, I realized there was absolutely no hope of me kicking my obsession. This is the summer statement earring‘s world now, and I’m simply living in it.

I’ve always been a fan of a kitschy statement piece. Growing up, I consistently found myself drawn more to the dusty bins of vintage shops than anywhere else (except maybe my mother’s closet, which I raided with some regularity). Now that I’m older, my wardrobe has grown increasingly settled; I’ve filled style holes as they’ve arisen, and I’ve left myself with a closet that feels full, varied, complete—and perhaps more importantly, fun. I have plenty, and I constantly find myself dreaming up new ways to combine the pieces I already own. In other words, I’m basically living the sartorial life I dreamt of every time I unearthed a vintage treasure as a child.

But in my quest to nail my day-to-day wardrobe, I largely neglected my accessory rotation—which is now on the receiving end of all the energy I used to funnel into clothing. My bag and shoe situation is pretty practical and pared-down (I don’t care how cute something is—if it can’t hold my shit or comfortably transport me from place to place, I’m not here for it). But jewelry—jewelry is where I can play. Statement-making clothes are only further elevated by statement-making accessories, which is why statements earrings are, definitively, my shit. (As if that didn’t become obvious the moment you noticed this shopping guide had 103 items in it.)

Now that camp is the new black, designers and fast-fashion retailers alike have blessed the zeitgeist with all kinds of vibrant, fun, exciting earrings. Hoops are now adorned with patterned beads, covered in colorful shells or rendered in strange shapes. Drop earrings have grown chunkier, duster earrings longer and tasseled earrings, well, more tasseled. Fruit motifs are abundant—and tropical baubles are, too.

The summer statement earring landscape is vast and varied—and ready to be shopped by anyone with an affinity for fun doodads. (Suffice it to say my statement earring infatuation is here to stay for a few months more. Maybe I’ll reconsider kicking it in autumn?)

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

1. River Way Hoop Earrings, $28 at Free People

Because hoops are more fun when covered with seed beads and adorned with shells.

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

2. Mercedes Salazar Tropics Palm Oversized Earrings, $188 at Farfetch

The cherry on top of your favorite tropical shirt.

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

3. Lime Oval Drop Earrings, $22 at Topshop

Sure to play as well with your favorite tee-and-jeans combo as they will with your go-to LBD.

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

4. Eshvi Crescent Drop Earrings, $243 at Farfetch

Um, hell yes those are lips on those earrings.

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

5. Mon Amie Hoop Earrings, $32 at Free People

Friendship earrings are officially the new friendship bracelets.

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

6. Casa Clara Luna Beaded Tassel Earring, $44 at Urban Outfitters

Veritably long—and available in all kinds of fun colors.

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

7. Mercedes Salazar Pineapple Drop Earrings, $188 at Farfetch

Pair this with your favorite pineapple button-down and put every frat bro you know to shame.

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

8. South Beach Resin Triangle Drop Earrings, $19 at ASOS

Statement-making without skewing too out-of-the-box.

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

9. Mercedes Salazar Long Star Earrings, $125 at Farfetch

Celestial jewelry is having a moment, and I’m shopping every iteration I see.

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

10. Beaded Leaf Drop Earrings, $22 at Topshop

Because it wasn’t enough for them to be massive—they had to be bead-covered, too.

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

11. Color Shell Chain Link Hoop Earrings, $13 at ASOS

Not your average shell earrings. (Isn’t the fact that we even have an average shell earring kind of fun?)

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

12. Beaded Hoop Earrings, $22 at Topshop

Don’t your hoops deserve a little texture? And a pop of color, too?

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

13. Heart Drop Earrings, $28 at Topshop

Drop earrings Barbie would definitely be proud of.

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

14. Mercedes Salazar Leaf Drop Earrings, $208 at Farfetch

Because “neutral” and “statement-making” are far from mutually exclusive.

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

15. Snake Print Chainmail Drop Earrings, $22 at Topshop

I mean, these are crafted from snake print chainmail. If these don’t transport you to the aughts, I don’t know what will.

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

16. Faceted Resin Hoop Earrings, $8 at ASOS

For days when you want to go a little wild—but not, like, too wild.

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

17. Oxbow Designs Fruity Earring, $89 at Urban Outfitters

Become the walking embodiment of the peach emoji—because you can.

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

18. Square Resin Earrings, $18 at Topshop

A vintage-inspired silhouette rendered in a fresh, contemporary palette? (Obviously) count me in.

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

19. Bayberry Hoop Earrings, $38 at Free People

These low-key look like they were crafted from pipe cleaners, and I’m here for all of it.

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

20. Curve Mobile Drop Earrings, $11 at Topshop

A chandelier earring, crafted for the modern age.

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

21. Gold Tone Palm Tree Earrings, $13 at ASOS

Sure to keep your dream vacation on your mind—or at least, near your mind.

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

22. Venessa Arizaga Rainbow Shell Charm Hoop Earrings, $95 at Urban Outfitters

You definitely could have made these in arts and crafts class, and honey, there is nothing wrong with that.

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

23. Natio x Lako Large Crocodile Earrings, $137 at Farfetch

Badass. And unexpected—which only makes them more badass.

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

24. Sibilia Mod Drop Earrings, $58 at Anthropologie

Earrings sure to render you a walking work of art.

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

25. Mignonne Gavigan Tallulah Hooped Post Earrings, $58 at Anthropologie

Throwing these on will elevate even your lowest-key T-shirt.

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

26. Isabel Marant Drop Earrings, $200 at Farfetch

Nature’s take on iridescence.

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

27. Sparkly Flamingo Earrings, $25.90 at Zara

I mean. They’re bedazzled flamingos.

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

28. Mercedes Salazar Star and Moon Earrings, $250 at Farfetch

These earrings are basically inviting you to wear the galaxy. On your head.

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

29. Blue Crystal Star Hoop Earrings, $15 at Topshop

A surefire solution to any hoop fatigue you might be experiencing.

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

30. Lobster Drop Earrings, $9.50 at ASOS

Bring out the dancing lobsters.

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

31. Green Beaded Hoop Earrings, $9.50 at ASOS

Maximalist hoops you could definitely sport during wedding season.

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

32. Mercedes Salazar Tropic Bird Earrings, $223 at Farfetch

Would definitely pair these with a tropical button-down and jeans—and probably a low-key fancy black maxi, too.

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

33. David Aubrey Issa Hooped Post Earrings, $88 at Anthropologie

Doesn’t your work accessory rotation deserve something of a tune-up?

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

34. Iosselliani Club Africana Earrings, $185 at Farfetch

So pretty I can hardly tear my eyes away.

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

35. Jennifer Loiselle Strawberry Earrings, $24.95 at Bando

The first of many fruit earrings you’ll encounter this season (and in this shopping guide).

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

36. Lena Bernard Colorblock Shell Hoop Earrings, $68 at Anthropologie

May you never be forced to choose between hoops and shells again.

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

37. Lemon Drop Earrings, $22 at Topshop

Giving new meaning to the phrase “lemon drop.”

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

38. Calypso Dangle Earrings, $48 at Free People

Did someone say “festival season”?

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

39. Wolf Circus Paisley Drop Earring, $180 at Urban Outfitters

Because you don’t need saturated colors to deliver a statement-making look.

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

40. BaubleBar Statement Flower Drop Earrings, $38 at Anthropologie

Is it just me, or do these earrings look like they’re covered in teeny-tiny rainbow sprinkles?

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

41. Orelia Gold Plated Resin Leaf Statement Earrings, $24 at ASOS

Resin earrings got huge last summer—and they’re back, baby.

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

42. Monies Round Two-Tone Earrings, $155 at Farfetch

Turn heads every time you turn your head.

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

43. Skinnydip Drop Hoop Earrings, $20 at Topshop

For those who prefer their bold style delivered with a side of subtlety.

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

44. BaubleBar Pineapple Drop Earrings, $44 at Anthropologie

How many pineapple earrings is too many pineapple earrings? (Obviously not asking for a friend.)

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

45. Stacked Stone Drop Earrings, $228 at Anthropologie

A statement earring crafted with fancier occasions in mind.

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

46. Venessa Arizaga Yin Yang Charm Earring, $95 at Urban Outfitters

Wear them together, or split ’em with a friend.

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

47. Rosantica Clip-On Drop Earrings, $243 at Farfetch

Maximalist without sacrificing luxury.

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

48. Daydream Resin Shell Post Earrings, $24 at Urban Outfitters

Everything you loved about last year’s shell earring trend, and everything you loved about the ’90s—combined.

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

49. Jennifer Loiselle Let’s Dance Metallic Earrings, $28 at Bando

Drop earrings that have their priorities straight.

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

50. Natio x Lako Dragon Earring, $132 at Farfetch

Because khaleesi might be bad news these days, but you can still take style cues from her.

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

51. Jennifer Loiselle Fruit Stack Earrings, $42 at Bando

A fruit salad—rendered in statement earring form.

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

52. Shell Statement Drop Earring, $18 at Urban Outfitters

Can you tell I’m genuinely obsessed with this summer’s less-obvious takes on the shell earring movement?

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

53. Resin Drop Earrings, $9.50 at ASOS

For the maximalist who appreciates a good neutral (or three).

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

54. Where the Wild Roses Grow Floral Hoop Earrings, $16 at Nasty Gal

Floral. Adorned. Hoops. (Need I really say more?)

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

55. Bead Shimmy Faux Leather Earrings, $16 at ASOS

Layered and lightweight—a winning combination.

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

56. Dancing Under Stars Hoop Earrings, $54 at Free People

For the shopper who loves hoops so much they can’t have just one.

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

57. Night Time Holiday Deck Chair Stripe Earrings, $60 at Bando

Your favorite wall mural, turned into a pair of earrings.

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

58. Lucy Resin Hoop Earrings, $30 at Free People

A daintier approach to resin earring thing.

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

59. Wasted Effort Tequila Sunrise Earrings, $44.95 at Bando

Fodder for your next party-worthy look.

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

60. Cherry Earrings, $9.50 at ASOS

A less in-your-face—but still veritably statement-making—take on fruit jewelry.

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

61. Reese Tile Drop Earring, $18 at Urban Outfitters

Also available in 2019’s favorite shade, coral.

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

62. Wolf Circus Lunette Earring, $98 at Urban Outfitters

So structurally interesting you’ll be looking for excuses to wear them.

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

63. Stripe Beaded Hoop Earrings, $30 at Free People

Not only are these hoops covered in beads, they’re striped, too. (Striped!!)

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

64. Mignonne Gavigan Hollis Drop Earrings, $298 at Anthropologie

Leave it to Anthropologie to craft a statement earring that drips with luxe.

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

65. Mixed Resin Shape Earrings, $16 at ASOS

A bold earring that wants to join you on your next night out.

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

66. Rory Resin Heart Drop Earring, $18 at Urban Outfitters

Because heart accessories shouldn’t be exclusively reserved for February.

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

67. Sahara Dusters, $238 at Free People

For the fan of bohemian jewelry who hasn’t quite figured out how they fit into the statement jewelry-sphere.

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

68. Design B Gold and Resin Statement Earrings, $23 at ASOS

Textured, structural fun.

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

69. Western Leather Earrings, $28 at Free People

These leather earrings walk the line between cowgirl-chic and bohemian-chill very, very thoughtfully.

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

70. Matte Color Geo Shape Earrings, $16 at ASOS

So fun you’ll pray for a bad hair day. (An excuse to throw your hair in a bun and slip these on.)

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

71. Threaded Leaf Drop Earrings, $22 at Topshop

A slightly more abstract approach to tropical jewelry.

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

72. Cult Gaia Drop Stone Earring, $139 at Farfetch

OK, these are glam enough to wear to a gala. (Not sure how many galas you go to, but hey.)

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

73. Checkerboard Hoop Earrings, $18 at Topshop

Checkerboard prints are normally a thing I’d avoid like the plague—but in thick hoop form, the pattern works.

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

74. Marlo Crinkle Drop Earring, $20 at Urban Outfitters

Go bold without pumping up the volume on your palette.

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

75. Up Flower Scent Earrings, $24 at Bando

Tasseled. And bedazzled. And pieced together by baby hoops.

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

76. Crystalline Shell and Fluorite Clip-On Earrings, $232 at Farfetch

All kinds of glam; wear them on the daily, or save them for special occasions.

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

77. Jana Wood Statement Drop Earrings, $18 at Urban Outfitters

You had me at “wood earrings.”

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

78. Lele Sadoughi Psychedelic Hoops, $120 at Farfetch

A blast from last summer—glad to see layered, colorful resin options sticking around.

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

79. Glisten Beaded Earrings, $30 at Free People

Because many of us haven’t worn beads like this since middle school, and they’re too fun not to bring back.

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

80. Cherry Resin Statement Earring, $20 at Urban Outfitters

These may or may not have put a smile on my face the moment I saw them. (OK. They did. They definitely did.)

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

81. Sandbar Dangle Earrings, $38 at Free People

More statement fodder for the Free People-obsessed.

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

82. Mercedes Salazar Tropic Earrings, $198 at Farfetch

Because when camp reigns supreme, you really should go big or go home.

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

83. Jeweled Toucan Earrings, $25.90 at Zara

So irresistibly fun—and for only $25.90!

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

84. BaubleBar Enamel Hoop Earring Set, $52 at Anthropologie

Because three pairs of statement earrings are definitely better than one.

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

85. Loop Rope Drop Earrings, $22 at Topshop

Shoelace-chic.

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

86. Rachel Comey Neale Earrings, $139 at Farfetch

Rachel Comey can do no wrong.

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

87. Lele Sadoughi Double Ring Hoop Earrings, $120 at Farfetch

The kind of thing you wish you could find a thrift store.

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

88. Lele Sadoughi Geometric Draped Earrings, $190 at Farfetch

Edgy enough to turn heads, no matter where you’re headed.

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

89. Starfish Drop Earrings, $22 at Topshop

Starfish are fun. Bead-covered starfish are more fun.

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

90. Isabel Marant Miss Drop Earrings, $230 at Farfetch

Earrings both minimalists and maximalists could surely get behind.

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

91. Pave Crab Earrings, $22 at Topshop

Bedazzled! Crabs!!!

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

92. Iridescent Scale Earrings, $19.90 at Zara

Veritable mermaid earrings.

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

93. Shashi Ava Fan Drop Earrings, $54 at Anthropologie

I mean, they’re lined with fringe. And they’re bright freakin’ orange. Need I justify further?

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

94. Shourouk Crystal Drop Earrings, $238 at Farfetch

Maximalist opulence.

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

95. Banana Statement Earring, $20 at Urban Outfitters

Smaller than your average fruit earring, but still sure to make a statement.

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

96. Lena Star Drop Earrings, $78 at Free People

Simultaneously aughts-y and bohemian—I didn’t know it was possible, but here we are.

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

97. NST Studio Rainbow Drop Earrings, $108 at Anthropologie

For the shopper who loves beads so much they don’t want to stick to just one.

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

98. Mussel Stud Earrings, $18 at Topshop

Practically dripping with vintage appeal.

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

99. Jennifer Loiselle Daisy Drop Earrings, $36 at Bando

An adorable addition to your favorite daisy-covered dress (or, you know, anything else in your closet, too).

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

100. Anton Heunis Embellished Hoop Earrings, $237 at Farfetch

Earrings that know what’s up.

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

101. Pom-Pom Drop Earrings, $22 at Topshop

I mean, these are literally bedazzled chains adorned with millennial pink pom-poms. What’s not to love?

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

102. Liars and Lovers Tortoiseshell Resin Earrings, $19 at ASOS

These have been on offer for a while now, and they’re never not cute.

STYLECASTER | 103 Summer Statement Earrings We're Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

103. Charlotte Valkeniers Coil Earrings, $236 at Farfetch

A more accessible way into the statement earring movement.

 

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale. 

Tags:
share