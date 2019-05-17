103 Summer Statement Earrings We’re Eyeing, Because Yes, There Are That Many Worth Shopping Right Now

Scroll To See More Images

I’ve recently developed a statement earring shopping habit—one I fully intended to curb this summer. That is, until I saw this summer’s statement earrings selection. Once I discovered how many truly incredible, fun earrings were on offer, I realized there was absolutely no hope of me kicking my obsession. This is the summer statement earring‘s world now, and I’m simply living in it.

I’ve always been a fan of a kitschy statement piece. Growing up, I consistently found myself drawn more to the dusty bins of vintage shops than anywhere else (except maybe my mother’s closet, which I raided with some regularity). Now that I’m older, my wardrobe has grown increasingly settled; I’ve filled style holes as they’ve arisen, and I’ve left myself with a closet that feels full, varied, complete—and perhaps more importantly, fun. I have plenty, and I constantly find myself dreaming up new ways to combine the pieces I already own. In other words, I’m basically living the sartorial life I dreamt of every time I unearthed a vintage treasure as a child.

But in my quest to nail my day-to-day wardrobe, I largely neglected my accessory rotation—which is now on the receiving end of all the energy I used to funnel into clothing. My bag and shoe situation is pretty practical and pared-down (I don’t care how cute something is—if it can’t hold my shit or comfortably transport me from place to place, I’m not here for it). But jewelry—jewelry is where I can play. Statement-making clothes are only further elevated by statement-making accessories, which is why statements earrings are, definitively, my shit. (As if that didn’t become obvious the moment you noticed this shopping guide had 103 items in it.)

Now that camp is the new black, designers and fast-fashion retailers alike have blessed the zeitgeist with all kinds of vibrant, fun, exciting earrings. Hoops are now adorned with patterned beads, covered in colorful shells or rendered in strange shapes. Drop earrings have grown chunkier, duster earrings longer and tasseled earrings, well, more tasseled. Fruit motifs are abundant—and tropical baubles are, too.

The summer statement earring landscape is vast and varied—and ready to be shopped by anyone with an affinity for fun doodads. (Suffice it to say my statement earring infatuation is here to stay for a few months more. Maybe I’ll reconsider kicking it in autumn?)

1. River Way Hoop Earrings, $28 at Free People

Because hoops are more fun when covered with seed beads and adorned with shells.

2. Mercedes Salazar Tropics Palm Oversized Earrings, $188 at Farfetch

The cherry on top of your favorite tropical shirt.

3. Lime Oval Drop Earrings, $22 at Topshop

Sure to play as well with your favorite tee-and-jeans combo as they will with your go-to LBD.

4. Eshvi Crescent Drop Earrings, $243 at Farfetch

Um, hell yes those are lips on those earrings.

5. Mon Amie Hoop Earrings, $32 at Free People

Friendship earrings are officially the new friendship bracelets.

6. Casa Clara Luna Beaded Tassel Earring, $44 at Urban Outfitters

Veritably long—and available in all kinds of fun colors.

7. Mercedes Salazar Pineapple Drop Earrings, $188 at Farfetch

Pair this with your favorite pineapple button-down and put every frat bro you know to shame.

8. South Beach Resin Triangle Drop Earrings, $19 at ASOS

Statement-making without skewing too out-of-the-box.

9. Mercedes Salazar Long Star Earrings, $125 at Farfetch

Celestial jewelry is having a moment, and I’m shopping every iteration I see.

10. Beaded Leaf Drop Earrings, $22 at Topshop

Because it wasn’t enough for them to be massive—they had to be bead-covered, too.

11. Color Shell Chain Link Hoop Earrings, $13 at ASOS

Not your average shell earrings. (Isn’t the fact that we even have an average shell earring kind of fun?)

12. Beaded Hoop Earrings, $22 at Topshop

Don’t your hoops deserve a little texture? And a pop of color, too?

13. Heart Drop Earrings, $28 at Topshop

Drop earrings Barbie would definitely be proud of.

14. Mercedes Salazar Leaf Drop Earrings, $208 at Farfetch

Because “neutral” and “statement-making” are far from mutually exclusive.

15. Snake Print Chainmail Drop Earrings, $22 at Topshop

I mean, these are crafted from snake print chainmail. If these don’t transport you to the aughts, I don’t know what will.

16. Faceted Resin Hoop Earrings, $8 at ASOS

For days when you want to go a little wild—but not, like, too wild.

17. Oxbow Designs Fruity Earring, $89 at Urban Outfitters

Become the walking embodiment of the peach emoji—because you can.

18. Square Resin Earrings, $18 at Topshop

A vintage-inspired silhouette rendered in a fresh, contemporary palette? (Obviously) count me in.

19. Bayberry Hoop Earrings, $38 at Free People

These low-key look like they were crafted from pipe cleaners, and I’m here for all of it.

20. Curve Mobile Drop Earrings, $11 at Topshop

A chandelier earring, crafted for the modern age.

21. Gold Tone Palm Tree Earrings, $13 at ASOS

Sure to keep your dream vacation on your mind—or at least, near your mind.

22. Venessa Arizaga Rainbow Shell Charm Hoop Earrings, $95 at Urban Outfitters

You definitely could have made these in arts and crafts class, and honey, there is nothing wrong with that.

23. Natio x Lako Large Crocodile Earrings, $137 at Farfetch

Badass. And unexpected—which only makes them more badass.

24. Sibilia Mod Drop Earrings, $58 at Anthropologie

Earrings sure to render you a walking work of art.

25. Mignonne Gavigan Tallulah Hooped Post Earrings, $58 at Anthropologie

Throwing these on will elevate even your lowest-key T-shirt.

26. Isabel Marant Drop Earrings, $200 at Farfetch

Nature’s take on iridescence.

27. Sparkly Flamingo Earrings, $25.90 at Zara

I mean. They’re bedazzled flamingos.

28. Mercedes Salazar Star and Moon Earrings, $250 at Farfetch

These earrings are basically inviting you to wear the galaxy. On your head.

29. Blue Crystal Star Hoop Earrings, $15 at Topshop

A surefire solution to any hoop fatigue you might be experiencing.

30. Lobster Drop Earrings, $9.50 at ASOS

Bring out the dancing lobsters.

31. Green Beaded Hoop Earrings, $9.50 at ASOS

Maximalist hoops you could definitely sport during wedding season.

32. Mercedes Salazar Tropic Bird Earrings, $223 at Farfetch

Would definitely pair these with a tropical button-down and jeans—and probably a low-key fancy black maxi, too.

33. David Aubrey Issa Hooped Post Earrings, $88 at Anthropologie

Doesn’t your work accessory rotation deserve something of a tune-up?

34. Iosselliani Club Africana Earrings, $185 at Farfetch

So pretty I can hardly tear my eyes away.

35. Jennifer Loiselle Strawberry Earrings, $24.95 at Bando

The first of many fruit earrings you’ll encounter this season (and in this shopping guide).

36. Lena Bernard Colorblock Shell Hoop Earrings, $68 at Anthropologie

May you never be forced to choose between hoops and shells again.

37. Lemon Drop Earrings, $22 at Topshop

Giving new meaning to the phrase “lemon drop.”

38. Calypso Dangle Earrings, $48 at Free People

Did someone say “festival season”?

39. Wolf Circus Paisley Drop Earring, $180 at Urban Outfitters

Because you don’t need saturated colors to deliver a statement-making look.

40. BaubleBar Statement Flower Drop Earrings, $38 at Anthropologie

Is it just me, or do these earrings look like they’re covered in teeny-tiny rainbow sprinkles?

41. Orelia Gold Plated Resin Leaf Statement Earrings, $24 at ASOS

Resin earrings got huge last summer—and they’re back, baby.

42. Monies Round Two-Tone Earrings, $155 at Farfetch

Turn heads every time you turn your head.

43. Skinnydip Drop Hoop Earrings, $20 at Topshop

For those who prefer their bold style delivered with a side of subtlety.

44. BaubleBar Pineapple Drop Earrings, $44 at Anthropologie

How many pineapple earrings is too many pineapple earrings? (Obviously not asking for a friend.)

45. Stacked Stone Drop Earrings, $228 at Anthropologie

A statement earring crafted with fancier occasions in mind.

46. Venessa Arizaga Yin Yang Charm Earring, $95 at Urban Outfitters

Wear them together, or split ’em with a friend.

47. Rosantica Clip-On Drop Earrings, $243 at Farfetch

Maximalist without sacrificing luxury.

48. Daydream Resin Shell Post Earrings, $24 at Urban Outfitters

Everything you loved about last year’s shell earring trend, and everything you loved about the ’90s—combined.

49. Jennifer Loiselle Let’s Dance Metallic Earrings, $28 at Bando

Drop earrings that have their priorities straight.

50. Natio x Lako Dragon Earring, $132 at Farfetch

Because khaleesi might be bad news these days, but you can still take style cues from her.

51. Jennifer Loiselle Fruit Stack Earrings, $42 at Bando

A fruit salad—rendered in statement earring form.

52. Shell Statement Drop Earring, $18 at Urban Outfitters

Can you tell I’m genuinely obsessed with this summer’s less-obvious takes on the shell earring movement?

53. Resin Drop Earrings, $9.50 at ASOS

For the maximalist who appreciates a good neutral (or three).

54. Where the Wild Roses Grow Floral Hoop Earrings, $16 at Nasty Gal

Floral. Adorned. Hoops. (Need I really say more?)

55. Bead Shimmy Faux Leather Earrings, $16 at ASOS

Layered and lightweight—a winning combination.

56. Dancing Under Stars Hoop Earrings, $54 at Free People

For the shopper who loves hoops so much they can’t have just one.

57. Night Time Holiday Deck Chair Stripe Earrings, $60 at Bando

Your favorite wall mural, turned into a pair of earrings.

58. Lucy Resin Hoop Earrings, $30 at Free People

A daintier approach to resin earring thing.

59. Wasted Effort Tequila Sunrise Earrings, $44.95 at Bando

Fodder for your next party-worthy look.

60. Cherry Earrings, $9.50 at ASOS

A less in-your-face—but still veritably statement-making—take on fruit jewelry.

61. Reese Tile Drop Earring, $18 at Urban Outfitters

Also available in 2019’s favorite shade, coral.

62. Wolf Circus Lunette Earring, $98 at Urban Outfitters

So structurally interesting you’ll be looking for excuses to wear them.

63. Stripe Beaded Hoop Earrings, $30 at Free People

Not only are these hoops covered in beads, they’re striped, too. (Striped!!)

64. Mignonne Gavigan Hollis Drop Earrings, $298 at Anthropologie

Leave it to Anthropologie to craft a statement earring that drips with luxe.

65. Mixed Resin Shape Earrings, $16 at ASOS

A bold earring that wants to join you on your next night out.

66. Rory Resin Heart Drop Earring, $18 at Urban Outfitters

Because heart accessories shouldn’t be exclusively reserved for February.

67. Sahara Dusters, $238 at Free People

For the fan of bohemian jewelry who hasn’t quite figured out how they fit into the statement jewelry-sphere.

68. Design B Gold and Resin Statement Earrings, $23 at ASOS

Textured, structural fun.

69. Western Leather Earrings, $28 at Free People

These leather earrings walk the line between cowgirl-chic and bohemian-chill very, very thoughtfully.

70. Matte Color Geo Shape Earrings, $16 at ASOS

So fun you’ll pray for a bad hair day. (An excuse to throw your hair in a bun and slip these on.)

71. Threaded Leaf Drop Earrings, $22 at Topshop

A slightly more abstract approach to tropical jewelry.

72. Cult Gaia Drop Stone Earring, $139 at Farfetch

OK, these are glam enough to wear to a gala. (Not sure how many galas you go to, but hey.)

73. Checkerboard Hoop Earrings, $18 at Topshop

Checkerboard prints are normally a thing I’d avoid like the plague—but in thick hoop form, the pattern works.

74. Marlo Crinkle Drop Earring, $20 at Urban Outfitters

Go bold without pumping up the volume on your palette.

75. Up Flower Scent Earrings, $24 at Bando

Tasseled. And bedazzled. And pieced together by baby hoops.

76. Crystalline Shell and Fluorite Clip-On Earrings, $232 at Farfetch

All kinds of glam; wear them on the daily, or save them for special occasions.

77. Jana Wood Statement Drop Earrings, $18 at Urban Outfitters

You had me at “wood earrings.”

78. Lele Sadoughi Psychedelic Hoops, $120 at Farfetch

A blast from last summer—glad to see layered, colorful resin options sticking around.

79. Glisten Beaded Earrings, $30 at Free People

Because many of us haven’t worn beads like this since middle school, and they’re too fun not to bring back.

80. Cherry Resin Statement Earring, $20 at Urban Outfitters

These may or may not have put a smile on my face the moment I saw them. (OK. They did. They definitely did.)

81. Sandbar Dangle Earrings, $38 at Free People

More statement fodder for the Free People-obsessed.

82. Mercedes Salazar Tropic Earrings, $198 at Farfetch

Because when camp reigns supreme, you really should go big or go home.

83. Jeweled Toucan Earrings, $25.90 at Zara

So irresistibly fun—and for only $25.90!

84. BaubleBar Enamel Hoop Earring Set, $52 at Anthropologie

Because three pairs of statement earrings are definitely better than one.

85. Loop Rope Drop Earrings, $22 at Topshop

Shoelace-chic.

86. Rachel Comey Neale Earrings, $139 at Farfetch

Rachel Comey can do no wrong.

87. Lele Sadoughi Double Ring Hoop Earrings, $120 at Farfetch

The kind of thing you wish you could find a thrift store.

88. Lele Sadoughi Geometric Draped Earrings, $190 at Farfetch

Edgy enough to turn heads, no matter where you’re headed.

89. Starfish Drop Earrings, $22 at Topshop

Starfish are fun. Bead-covered starfish are more fun.

90. Isabel Marant Miss Drop Earrings, $230 at Farfetch

Earrings both minimalists and maximalists could surely get behind.

91. Pave Crab Earrings, $22 at Topshop

Bedazzled! Crabs!!!

92. Iridescent Scale Earrings, $19.90 at Zara

Veritable mermaid earrings.

93. Shashi Ava Fan Drop Earrings, $54 at Anthropologie

I mean, they’re lined with fringe. And they’re bright freakin’ orange. Need I justify further?

94. Shourouk Crystal Drop Earrings, $238 at Farfetch

Maximalist opulence.

95. Banana Statement Earring, $20 at Urban Outfitters

Smaller than your average fruit earring, but still sure to make a statement.

96. Lena Star Drop Earrings, $78 at Free People

Simultaneously aughts-y and bohemian—I didn’t know it was possible, but here we are.

97. NST Studio Rainbow Drop Earrings, $108 at Anthropologie

For the shopper who loves beads so much they don’t want to stick to just one.

98. Mussel Stud Earrings, $18 at Topshop

Practically dripping with vintage appeal.

99. Jennifer Loiselle Daisy Drop Earrings, $36 at Bando

An adorable addition to your favorite daisy-covered dress (or, you know, anything else in your closet, too).

100. Anton Heunis Embellished Hoop Earrings, $237 at Farfetch

Earrings that know what’s up.

101. Pom-Pom Drop Earrings, $22 at Topshop

I mean, these are literally bedazzled chains adorned with millennial pink pom-poms. What’s not to love?

102. Liars and Lovers Tortoiseshell Resin Earrings, $19 at ASOS

These have been on offer for a while now, and they’re never not cute.

103. Charlotte Valkeniers Coil Earrings, $236 at Farfetch

A more accessible way into the statement earring movement.

