23 Pairs of Statement Earrings Every Maximalist Can Score on Sale Right Now

Even though I got my ears pierced at the ripe age of 12, I never really got into wearing earrings all the time. I always thought they looked kind of weird on me until this past year, when I began donning statement earrings every chance I could get. I don’t like to spend too, too much on earrings, though, which is why I’ve been keeping my eyes peeled for statement earrings at summer sales recently. Luckily, there are so many adorable earrings on sale right now, just waiting to add a little something to your favorite summer ensembles. I try to stay ballin’ on a budget, so finding deals on cute jewelry always feels like a major win. Now there’s no reason to not stock up on super cute statement earrings.

I love statement earrings for so many reasons, but one of the most important is the fact that they can add so much to an outfit. With statement earrings on, you don’t really need to wear any other jewelry. Plus, they amplify whatever you’re already wearing. Even if you’ve just thrown on a plain white tee and jeans, adding a statement earring instantly makes the look more chic and intentional. As an added bonus, too, if you have longer hair, statement earrings are more likely to be seen. I always struggled with that, thinking that there was no point to wearing earrings if no one could see them through my curly locks, but statement earrings have changed all that. Now, I have a pretty large collection of earrings that stand out—even when I have my hair down.

Because I love statement earrings and summer sales so much, I rounded up 23 adorable pairs of statement earrings on sale right now. For the maximalist in all of us, there are myriad different styles, colors, vibes—you name it. Whatever your personal style, you’re sure to find the perfect pair of statement earrings to match your summer aesthetic.

These earrings are so effortlessly cool.

Black and white, baby.

Feeling fruity?

These simple earrings still make a statement.

Gingham for summer is an obvious must-have.

Pastels, please.

When you wish upon a star, you might find yourself wearing these earrings.

So chic and modern.

Ready for all those beachy adventures.

These give me major early aughts vibes.

Obsessed.

Um, these are perfect for summer.

These earrings are so fun and abstract.

Get ready to soak in the sun while wearing these cuties.

As bright as the summer sun.

Almost good enough to eat.

These earrings are out of my boho dreams.

You can never have too many shells.

Some neutral earrings sure to play well with all your summer outfits.

These earrings kind of remind me of candy, so of course I like ’em.

Heart eyes on these heart earrings all day.

So elegant.

I mean, how adorable are these bright earrings?!

