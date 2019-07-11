StyleCaster
23 Pairs of Statement Earrings Every Maximalist Can Score on Sale Right Now

Maggie Griswold
Photo: Urban Outfitters/Madewell/Maggie Griswold.

Even though I got my ears pierced at the ripe age of 12, I never really got into wearing earrings all the time. I always thought they looked kind of weird on me until this past year, when I began donning statement earrings every chance I could get. I don’t like to spend too, too much on earrings, though, which is why I’ve been keeping my eyes peeled for statement earrings at summer sales recently. Luckily, there are so many adorable earrings on sale right now, just waiting to add a little something to your favorite summer ensembles. I try to stay ballin’ on a budget, so finding deals on cute jewelry always feels like a major win. Now there’s no reason to not stock up on super cute statement earrings.

I love statement earrings for so many reasons, but one of the most important is the fact that they can add so much to an outfit. With statement earrings on, you don’t really need to wear any other jewelry. Plus, they amplify whatever you’re already wearing. Even if you’ve just thrown on a plain white tee and jeans, adding a statement earring instantly makes the look more chic and intentional. As an added bonus, too, if you have longer hair, statement earrings are more likely to be seen. I always struggled with that, thinking that there was no point to wearing earrings if no one could see them through my curly locks, but statement earrings have changed all that. Now, I have a pretty large collection of earrings that stand out—even when I have my hair down.

Because I love statement earrings and summer sales so much, I rounded up 23 adorable pairs of statement earrings on sale right now. For the maximalist in all of us, there are myriad different styles, colors, vibes—you name it. Whatever your personal style, you’re sure to find the perfect pair of statement earrings to match your summer aesthetic.

STYLECASTER | Sale Statement Earrings
Triangles in Tandem Earring $9.99
buy it

These earrings are so effortlessly cool.

STYLECASTER | Sale Statement Earrings
Larsa Drop Earrings $39.95
buy it

Black and white, baby.

STYLECASTER | Sale Statement Earrings
Banana Statement Earring $14.99
buy it

Feeling fruity?

STYLECASTER | Sale Statement Earrings
Oval Statement Earrings $19.99
buy it

These simple earrings still make a statement.

STYLECASTER | Sale Statement Earrings
BaubleBar Ofilia Hoop Earrings $24.95
buy it

Gingham for summer is an obvious must-have.

STYLECASTER | Sale Statement Earrings
Reese Tile Drop Earring $12.99
buy it

Pastels, please.

STYLECASTER | Sale Statement Earrings
Just Sensational Earrings $9.99
buy it

When you wish upon a star, you might find yourself wearing these earrings.

STYLECASTER | Sale Statement Earrings
Seaside Pearl Drop Earrings $29.95
buy it

So chic and modern.

STYLECASTER | Sale Statement Earrings
Tierney Drop Earrings $39.95
buy it

Ready for all those beachy adventures.

STYLECASTER | Sale Statement Earrings
Daisy Statement Drop Earring $12.99
buy it

These give me major early aughts vibes.

STYLECASTER | Sale Statement Earrings
Tiana Drop Earrings $39.95
buy it

Obsessed.

STYLECASTER | Sale Statement Earrings
Conch Shell Drop Earrings $34.95
buy it

Um, these are perfect for summer.

STYLECASTER | Sale Statement Earrings
Candy Statement Earrings $14.99
buy it

These earrings are so fun and abstract.

STYLECASTER | Sale Statement Earrings
Lucia Multi Shell Drop Earring $12.99
buy it

Get ready to soak in the sun while wearing these cuties.

STYLECASTER | Sale Statement Earrings
BaubleBar Fringe Drop Earrings $24.95
buy it

As bright as the summer sun.

STYLECASTER | Sale Statement Earrings
Freeze Time Ice Pop Earrings $9.99
buy it

Almost good enough to eat.

STYLECASTER | Sale Statement Earrings
Amaris Pearl Drop Earrings $34.95
buy it

These earrings are out of my boho dreams.

STYLECASTER | Sale Statement Earrings
Beachside Statement Earrings $14.99
buy it

You can never have too many shells.

STYLECASTER | Sale Statement Earrings
Linked Shapes Statement Earrings $19.99
buy it

Some neutral earrings sure to play well with all your summer outfits.

STYLECASTER | Sale Statement Earrings
Shashi Sunrise Hoop Post Earrings $34.95
buy it

These earrings kind of remind me of candy, so of course I like ’em.

STYLECASTER | Sale Statement Earrings
Rory Resin Heart Shaped Earring $12.99
buy it

Heart eyes on these heart earrings all day.

STYLECASTER | Sale Statement Earrings
Farin Crescent Hoop Earrings $29.95
buy it

So elegant.

STYLECASTER | Sale Statement Earrings
Beaded Tassel Flower Earrings $24.99
buy it

I mean, how adorable are these bright earrings?!

 

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

