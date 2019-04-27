71 of the Best Spring Statement Earrings Money Can Buy

Scroll To See More Images

Statement earrings are always a good idea. But spring statement earrings are an even better one. Because no matter what day it is or what the weather’s doing outside, adorning your head with colorful, personality-filled baubles is just plain fun. But if it’s a Friday and it’s sunny outside and you’re adorning your head with colorful, personality-filled baubles, you’ve basically hit a fun jackpot. Warmth, the weekend and cute AF statement jewelry is a trifecta that truly cannot be beat.

Naturally, shopping spring statement earrings has become one of our favorite pastimes in recent months. The moment the spring equinox came and went, we traded our go-to black Chelsea boots for fresh white sneakers, we swapped our sleekest black skinnies for relaxed mom jeans, and we dropped our sophisticated silver hoops to make room for, well, every pair of spring statement earrings we laid eyes on. During winter, minimalism reigns, so accessories are pretty easy to manage. But during spring and summer, maximalism comes out to play, leaving the statement jewelry landscape vaster and more varied than ever.

Color is on the menu. So are kitschy shapes. So is every combination of beads and pearls and rhinestones you can possibly imagine. It’s not enough to render hoops in glitter-infused resin—you have to cover them in beads that boast paint strokes in every shade of the rainbow. Dream up a truly strange pair of spring statement earrings, and get ready to whip out your credit card—because they probably already exist. Whether you’re a fan of drop, hoop, stud or even clip-on styles, there’s at least one pair of spring statement earrings designed with you in mind. Honestly, there are probably a few.

So drop those dainty hoops and shelve your favorite studs for a while. Your go-to spring outfits are simply canvases for all the exciting accessories that await you. Stock up—and start playing.

1. Rhinestone and Pearl Clip-On Earrings, $9.90 at Forever 21

We’re usually heart-shaped jewelry-averse, but these are so over-the-top we simply can’t resist them.

2. Natia x Lako Large Crocodile Earrings, $245 at Farfetch

Crocodile earrings may sound wrong, but they look so, so right.

3. Simon Miller Hand Earrings, $117 at Shopbop

2018 was the year of the face earring. And if these Simon Miller baubles are any indication, 2019 just might be the year of the hand earring.

4. Marble Flamingo Duster Earrings, $7.90 at Forever 21

So cute and so affordable.

5. BaubleBar Ofilia Hoop Earrings, $36 at Anthropologie

An animal print that doesn’t feel like an animal print.

6. GCDS Logo Embellished Drop Earrings, $130 at Farfetch

A distinctly 2019 take on logomania.

7. Beaten Pearl and Resin Bead Earrings, $7.50 at ASOS

Statement-making without skewing over-the-top.

8. Corto Moltedo C Stella Earrings, $137 at Farfetch

A Matisse-worthy take on celestial jewelry.

9. Cult Gaia Drop Stones Earrings, $139 at Farfetch

Surprisingly earthy for a pink drop earring.

10. Folded Triangle Earrings, $22 at Topshop

Because lucite’s reign is far from over.

11. Susan Alexandra Bubble Hoop Earrings, $132 at Shopbop

A spunky alternative to your go-to silver winter hoops.

12. South Beach Drop Earrings, $19 at ASOS

A resin statement earring that won’t overwhelm your LBD.

13. Faux Gem Drop Earrings, $6.90 at Forever 21

Fake gemstones are having a serious moment.

14. BaubleBar Enamel Heart Stud Earrings, $36 at Shopbop

Kitschy on Valentine’s Day. Cute AF every other day of the year.

15. Tiered Hoop Drop Earrings, $6.90 at Forever 21

For the fan of tortoiseshell who prefers life in black and white.

16. Mix Neon Seedbead Drop Earrings, $14 at Topshop

If you buy these and don’t wear them to your birthday party, you’re doing it wrong.

17. South Beach Lemon Resin Earrings, $16 at ASOS

There’s a surprising amount of fruit statement jewelry happening right now, and we’re here for all of it.

18. Aria Resin Drop Earring, $18 at Urban Outfitters

Evocative of the enduring shell jewelry movement—without being too on the nose.

19. Dannijo Kelly Hoop Earrings, $208 at Anthropologie

Also available in sky blue, if yellow isn’t your style.

20. Shourouk Kim Drop Earrings, $156 at Farfetch

Glitter earrings fit for 2001—and 2019.

21. Mignonne Gavigan Drop Earrings, $125 at Farfetch

So badass they hardly warrant justification.

22. Mignonne Gavigan Taylor Pearl Drop Earrings, $225 at Anthropologie

A less obvious way to do pearl jewelry.

23. Square Resin Drop Earrings, $26 at Topshop

Because metallics and resin are far from mutually exclusive.

24. Marni Toy Charm Pendants Earrings, $290 at Farfetch

All the fun of DIY. All the chic elegance of designer curation.

25. Link and Wood Drop Earrings, $22 at Topshop

Basically bold AF keychains for your ears.

26. Lani Statement Shell Hoop Earring, $24 at Urban Outfitters

Because we’d be remiss not to include at least one cute shell option.

27. Metal Pineapple Drop Earrings, $4.90 at Forever 21

All kinds of adorable.

28. Liars + Lovers Emerald Resin Star Earrings, $9.50 at ASOS

It’s 2019—hoops no longer exclusively come in hoop form.

29. Magnolia Stone Earrings, $38 at Free People

Because you don’t need loud color to make a statement.

30. Square Drop Stone Set Earrings, $26 at Topshop

Statement earrings worthy of your finest evening gown—or your most casual tee-and-jeans combo.

31. Yasmin Fruity Statement Drop Earrings, $16 at Urban Outfitters

A more delicate approach to the fruit jewelry trend.

32. Asymmetrical Pastel Crystal Drop Earrings, $13 at ASOS

Iridescence accessories are always a good idea.

33. Metallic Ombre Hoop Earrings, $4.90 at Forever 21

The aughts called—they want you to thoroughly enjoy these dip-dye hoops.

34. In Your Shell Tortoiseshell Earrings, $8 at Nasty Gal

May you never have to choose between tortoiseshell and color again.

35. BaubleBar Huggie with Hearts Earrings, $36 at Shopbop

Yet another truly adorable way to do heart jewelry.

36. Marbled Green Resin Earrings, $9 at ASOS

Sure to play well with anything in your closet.

37. Oversized Broadway Hoop Earrings, $198 at Anthropologie

These party-worthy hoops are so damn cute we can’t bear to look away.

38. Baby Girl Earrings, $6 at Nasty Gal

Who needs a boyfriend to call you baby when your earrings will do it for you?

39. Candy Heart Drop Earring, $16 at Urban Outfitters

Would definitely mix and match these sweet options.

40. Liars + Lovers Tortoiseshell Resin Abstract Earrings, $19 at ASOS

Definitive proof that tortoiseshell can skew as edgy as it does classy.

41. Banana Statement Earring, $20 at Urban Outfitters

We’re pairing these with our favorite tropical print shirt and calling it a day.

42. Glitter Resin Drop Earrings, $22 at Topshop

The glitter resin earring movement is far from over.

43. Mint Geode Threader Earrings, $68 at Free People

Not ready to part with your favorite silver hoops just yet? Try this geometric iteration, instead.

44. Monies Colorblock Geometric Earrings, $270 at Farfetch

Sequins. For your ears.

45. Liars + Lovers Rhinestone Drop Statement Earrings, $11.50 at ASOS

Gaudy is on the menu as long as you’re having fun with it.

46. Multicolor Drop Earrings, $6.90 at Forever 21

Seemingly designed with parties in mind.

47. Katherine Pearl Hoop Earrings, $48 at Anthropologie

Because you should have to choose between hoops and pearls if you don’t want to.

48. Rory Resin Heart Drop Earrings, $18 at Urban Outfitters

By the end of this shopping guide, you’re gonna have more heart earrings than you know what to do with.

49. Ombre Star Hoop Earrings, $4.90 at Forever 21

Who knew metal would look this good in ombre?

50. River Island Chain Link Tortoiseshell Earrings, $19 at ASOS

As preppy (or as edgy) as you style them.

51. Susan Alexandra Lil Merry Hoop Earrings, $94 at Shopbop

More beaded hoops. Because they’re too cute to pass up.

52. Drop It Rhinestone Multi-Drop Earrings, $10 at Nasty Gal

So pretty you’ll be staring at them in the mirror all day.

53. Dannijo Eloise Drop Earrings, $318 at Anthropologie

Worthy of Barbie. Or Paris Hilton.

54. Palm Tree Stud Earrings, $5.90 at Forever 21

Can’t go on vacation? Bring the vacation everywhere you go.

55. Tortoiseshell Resin Drop Earrings, $13 at ASOS

Because three shades of tortoiseshell is better than one.

56. Oxbow Designs Fruity Earring, $89 at Urban Outfitters

Become the walking embodiment of the peach emoji. Because you can.

57. Chunky Chain Resin Drop Earrings, $22 at Topshop

Metallic silvers, and transparent lucites, and sparkly rhinestones—oh my.

58. Bette Rhinestone Hoops, $38 at Free People

The greatest relic of the aughts we’ve seen yet.

59. Rhinestone Drop Earrings, $9.90 at Forever 21

Why yes, we fully intend to have as much fun with rainbow rhinestones as possible.

60. Ayana Designs Kona Asymmetrical Drop Earrings, $98 at Anthropologie

Not your average shell earrings.

61. Stone Set Drop Earrings, $22 at Topshop

Sleek—but still veritably show-stopping.

62. Cult Gaia Kennedy Earrings, $75 at Farfetch

Slightly more fun than your average resin hoop.

63. BaubleBar Sofianna Drop Earrings, $42 at Anthropologie

Drop earrings long enough to actually dust your shoulders.

64. Lena Bernard Conch Hoop Earrings, $78 at Anthropologie

Everything you love about hoops—combined with everything you love about shell jewelry.

65. Elizabeth Cole Salvia Drop Earrings, $88 at Anthropologie

Every maximalist you know just added these to their shopping cart.

66. Daisy Statement Drop Earring, $18 at Urban Outfitters

Mod and metallic makes for a killer combination.

67. Triangle Drop Earrings, $22 at Topshop

Surprisingly edgy, for a pair of rhinestone-covered drop earrings.

68. Elizabeth Cole Evelyn Earrings, $98 at Shopbop

Your favorite rhinestone earrings met your favorite resin ones—and they turned out to be a match made in accessory heaven.

69. Elizabeth Cole Star Drop Earrings, $122 at Shopbop

Hard to pass up star earrings, no matter the season.

70. Lele Sadoughi Marble Floral Hoops, $150 at Farfetch

The perfect complement to every floral dress you have on rotation.

71. Pastel Resin Drop Earrings, $26 at Topshop

These resin beauties are fully prepared to take you from the office to cocktail hour—and everywhere else on your agenda.

