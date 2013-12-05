Gifts We Love: A Classic Statement Bangle

The right accessories can transform your overall look, which is why having a special statement bangle in your jewelry collection is a wardrobe must. Choosing one that is made of a luxe material with a classic design is a smart and stylish investment. Right now, we’re loving the Atlas hinged bangle.

Tiffany’s Atlas collection makes its mark by incorporating Roman numerals into each of its designs. In the hinged bangle, the numbers are incorporated within the clean silhouette of the band, putting a unique twist on a simple, tasteful style. It’s a classic design that will take you from season to season, making it totally investment-worthy. The bracelet above is crafted from luxurious 18k gold, and is also available in an 18k rose gold or a more affordable sterling silver. Whether you pair it with a cozy knit and jeans or a fancy cocktail dress, it is the perfect accessory to polish off an elegant holiday look.

Tiffany & Co. Atlas hinged bangle, $5,800, tiffany.com.

