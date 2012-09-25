State of Style Summit Announces DKNY PR Girl, Mary Alice Stephenson, and More!

Want to hear what the brains behind the popular Twitter personality @DKNY has to say in more than 140 characters at a time? We do. (And we’re betting her 400,000-plus followers do, too.) That’s why we are thrilled that Aliza Licht will once again take the 92YTribeca main stage at the 2nd State of Style Summit on October 11.



Internationally acclaimed for indulging fashionistas all over the world with real-life anecdotes and trends in real-time, Aliza will lead a conversation between some big kahunas in the media world, discussing how our favorite brands make content into a conversation.

At State of Style, we’ll also get to tap into the sound expertise of Style and Beauty Expert Mary Alice Stephenson (@MaryAliceStyle), who has been the style influence behind the beauties that have graced the covers of Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, and Marie Claire, and more. You’ve also probably scene her recently on shows like Rachel Ray, GMA, The Today Show, The Early Show, The Nate Berkus Show, Oprah…we could go on.

But that’s not all! We’re thrilled to announce that Brandon Holley from Lucky Magazine and Liz Kaplow of Kaplow Communication will also be gracing the State of Style Summit stage to give a true 360-degree view of how brands can tell their stories in the digital age.

You can still score a ticket to meet some of the coolest leaders in the industry, and discuss the future of style and new media. Get your tickets today before they sell out!

The Details:

Who: StyleCaster and 92YTribeca

What: The 2nd semi-annual State of Style Summit

When: Thursday, October 11, 2012. 10 AM – 6 PM ET

Where: 92YTribeca, 200 Hudson St, NYC

Tickets: Tickets are available at 92YTribeca.org. All proceeds from the State of Style Summit benefit 92nd Street Y.

Questions? Email Meghan.Cross@StyleCaster.com