State Of Style Summit: Stacy London Talks Universal Fashion

We know her as the hilarious host of TLC’s What Not to Wear, but when Stacy London took the stage at the State of Style Summit today in New York, she was nothing but open and honest.

The gorgeous television host, clad in a red Rebecca Minkoff (another one of our speakers!) jacket and her signature silver streak in her hair, addressed the crowd with the poise and ease we have come to expect from her. She has come a long way since she started her career as an assistant at Vogue.

One of the most interesting points she brought up was the ways in which style can function on multiple levels. “Style is not only universal, it’s personal,” she stated. “For example, on What Not to Wear, the individual sort of proves the universal. Every time we have a specific woman on the show — one with a specific style, a specific body type, and so on — her story applies to oodles of women watching. The more specific you become in terms of how you talk about style, the more people can relate to their story.”

She also addressed the concept of bringing style to the people by allowing the world of fashion to be exposed on reality television. Though initially, she was met with some criticism, her show has proven to be a smash success. The exclusivity still created by many publications is no longer applicable, and has been made somewhat irrelevant by the Internet. Stacy has a firm grasp on the developments of the industry, and hearing her discuss it was truly one of the more empowering moments of the day.

Until next year!