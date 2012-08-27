State of Style Summit Speakers Announced! Rebecca Minkoff, Robert Verdi, Patrick McMullan, Lindsey Calla, More

What do you get when you combine the hottest designers to grace the New York Fashion Week runways, the writers to blog about them, and the guys who give their patrons an excuse to ferry them to Electric Room that night? You get a fascinating, 360-degree insight into the current State of Style, that’s what.

The cycle of style extends far beyond the closed doors of Lincoln Center, which is why StyleCaster has teamed up with 92Y once again to host the 2nd State of Style Summit. For those who missed the first go-around, the Summit unites some of the most influential leaders in the industry to discuss the future of style and new media — all at a world-renowned cultural center.

Through dynamic pairings of personalities, provocative dialogues, and break-out sessions, the program provides insights into emerging consumer trends in the fashion, beauty and style industries.

Now, we are thrilled to be able to share a sneak peek into this season’s State of Style Summit lineup! Below are just some of the speakers you’ll see on October 11.

Amy Shecter, President of C. Wonder, @CWonderStore

Andrew Pollard, Founder of Pop-Market, @AndrewPollardNY

David Lang, President, NA, Mindshare Entertainment, @Mindshare

Donata Minelli, CEO of Yigal Azrouel, @YigalAzrouel

Florence Torrens, Creative Director at Thomas Pink, @Thomas_Pink_

Jenni Radesovich, Founder of ISpyDIY, @ISpyDIY

Joah Spearman, Style Contributor, Huffington Post & CEO, AvecMode, @Joahspearman

Judy Licht, CEO of First Comes Fashion, @1stComesFashion

Julia Samersova Adler, Founder of Cast Inc. and star of E! Scouted, @JuliaSamersova

Lindsey Calla, Founder of Saucy Glossie, @SaucyGlossie

Nur Khan, Nightlife mogul, Electric Room, Rose Bar, Kenmare, Writer’s Room, @NurKhan1

Patrick McMullan, Founder of Patrick McMullan Company, @PatrickMcMullan

Rebecca Minkoff, Founder of Rebecca Minkoff, @RebeccaMinkoff

Robert Verdi, stylist and host of The Robert Verdi Show Starring Robert Verdi, Sheʼs Got The Look, Surprise by Design, Full Frontal Fashion, Fashion Police and E! News, @RobertVerdi

Stephen Messer, Co-founder and Vice Chairman of Collective[i], @SMesser11

Uri Minkoff, President of Rebecca Minkoff, @UriMiknoff

More speakers to be announced

Starting today, general admission tix are now available, so get ‘em while they’re haute!

Date: Thursday, October 11, 2012

Time: 10:00 am – 5:00 pm ET, Cocktail reception to follow.

Location: 92YTribeca, 200 Hudson St, New York, NY

Tickets: available for $99 at 92Y.org

All proceeds will benefit 92Y, a nonprofit community and cultural center.

On Twitter: @StyleCaster @92Y #StateOfStyle