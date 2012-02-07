State Of Style Summit MVP: DKNY PR GIRL Tells It Like It Is

Today’s State of Style Summit has been an absolute smash success so far. Between informative panels, involved audience members, and the chance to rub elbows with some of the most influential people in the industry, it’s been quite a day.

One of my favorite online personalities is without a doubt Aliza Licht, who is perhaps better known for her Twitter handle, @dkny. Licht spoke on a panel with Simone Oliver, Fashion Web Editor for TheNew York Times, and Stacey Santo, Vice President of Marketing Communications of Rue La La. They discussed, among many other things, influence and the purpose of social media.

Licht was incredibly vocal and was not afraid to share her opinions — particularly her skepticism regarding Klout. As a true fashion girl, she constantly tweets things like, “I die.” She hopped on Klout the other week and they stated that she was influential about “horror.” This disconnect leads her to believe that it’s a flawed system, and that everything is still a work in progress.

Additionally, she admitted that much of what we do in this industry involves taking a chance. “Being supported by people who trust what you do is so important because so much of what we do is on the fly,” she stated. Of course, I couldn’t agree more!

In keeping with our eternal motto, Style to the People, Licht seems to agree. “I don’t think you need to intimidate to rule,” she reaffirmed. “A brand has to go where people are.” We were honored to have Aliza speak with us today, and I hope you were all tuned into the live stream to catch her pearls of wisdom.

Stay tuned for more updates from the State of Style Summit! Join the conversation by tweeting @StyleCaster with the hashtag #stateofstyle and check out the livestream byclicking here.