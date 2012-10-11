StyleCaster
Share

Live! Watch The State of Style Summit Right Here

What's hot
StyleCaster

Live! Watch The State of Style Summit Right Here

Samir Balwani
by

Today, StyleCaster and the 92Y are bringing together a host of fabulous speakers and luminaries from the style media space — Joe Zee, Aliza Licht (a.k.a. @DKNYPRGirl), BuzzFeed’s Jon Steinberg, to name a few — to offer a full day of conversation around the industry and how digital is changing the game. Even if you don’t have a ticket to attend, you can still join in the fun!

We’ll be live-streaming the Summit all day, from the 9:30 a.m. kick-off to the last panel at 4:45 p.m. Check the complete schedule here, and tune in!

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share