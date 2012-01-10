The State of Style Summit: DKNY, Gilt, Minkoff And More!

It’s almost here. I can feel it in my texting glove-exposed fingers.

New York Fashion Week will begin in precisely one month. The industry is abuzz with prep and predictions. Which shade of orange will be the new black? Whose stilettos will grace the front row of Prabal‘s show? And where will the after parties be? From Lincoln Center to Milk Studios, and every backstage in between, StyleCaster will have you covered in due time. But to kick off, we want to take you to the heart of the spectacle.

On February 7th, StyleCaster will open the doors to Fashion Week at the inaugural State of Style Summit.

We’ve teamed up with 92YTribeca — the world-class non-profit community and cultural center — to unite industry leaders and tastemakers and really get to the bottom of the relationship between style, consumers and brands in the digital age. (All proceeds from the Summit will benefit the 92Y.)

Guest designers and brands include Rebecca Minkoff, Lauren Bush Lauren, DKNY PR Girl & SVP of Global Communications Aliza Licht, Alexandra Wilkis Wilson, co-founder & CMO of Gilt Groupe, and many more!

If you’re in New York, you can purchase tickets at www.StyleCaster.com/State-of-Style (The folks at 92Y were awesome enough to offer a few ‘Emerging Stylista’ discounted rate tickets, so get on it before these run out!)

You can also view the whole shebang via live stream at www.StyleCaster.com/State-of-Style

Check back every week for speaker spotlights and details on each panel. In the meantime, check out this power line-up of fashionable smarties who all have something different to say about the current state of style.

CONFIRMED SPEAKERS:

Alexandra Wilkis Wilson, Co-Founder and CMO, Gilt Groupe, @GiltAlexandra

Albert Azout, Founder and CEO of Sociocast Networks, @Sociocast

Aliza Licht, SVP Global Comm, Donna Karan International, @DKNY

Aslaug Magnusdottir, Co-Founder and CEO, Moda Operandi, @modaoperandi

Brent Poer, EVP and Creative Director, LiquidThread NA, @LiquidThread

Catherine Moellering, EVP, Tobe Report of Doneger Group, @TheTobeReport

Darren Herman, Chief DMO, The Media Kitchen, @DHerman76

Gretchen Harnick, Marketing Professor, Parsons, @Parsons560

Lauren Bush, Co-founder and CEOr, FEED, @LaurenBushTweet

Mazdack Rassi, Creative Director at Milk Studios, @MilkStudios

Mike Indursky, President of BlissSpa, @BlissSpa

Neil Blumenthal, co-founder and co-CEO, Warby Parker, @NeilBlumenthal

Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, @RebeccaMinkoff

Scott Lipps, E! Scouted, ONE Model Management, @ScottLipps

Sean Carasso, Founder and CEO, Falling Whistles, @FallingWhistles

Simon Isaacs, Founder and CEO, TaskForce, @Simonisaacs

Simone Bridges Oliver, Fashion Editor, New York Times, @SimoneSOliver

Tom Florio, Vogue and IMG veteran and industry influencer

Van Dyke Lewis, Design Professor, Cornell University, @cornell_univ

More speakers to be announced!