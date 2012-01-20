The State of Style Summit adds Stacy London, Warby & more…

Wouldn’t it be epic if you could eavesdrop on a tte–tte between two fashion industry titans? Oh wait, you can.

92Y – the NYC-based cultural center, has created a special series of speaking sessions that open bring you into conversations that normally happen behind closed-doors. Even Fern Malis, the fabulous founder of New York Fashion Week, claims the 92Y mainstage on the regular, bringing up some of her designer buddies like Ralph Lauren, Tom Ford, and Tommy Hilfiger alongside.

StyleCaster is all about these industry-challenging dialogues…

… so we decided to create an entire day of them!

Last week, we told you about the State of Style Summit, which we will host at 92YTribeca on February 7th. Well, since we last let you in on the scoop, the speaker line-up has started to resemble a Forbes ’30 Under 30 List’ even more than it already did, and our tickets have fled Eventbrite faster than a Soul Cycle reservation in January.

We are all such huge fans of the tastemakers included in our line-up, that we want to spotlight a few for you:

With subtle flair reaching everyone from uptown professionals to downtown scenesters, Rebecca Minkoff rocks all that is the current State of Style. Her apparel and accessories push boundaries while still maintain a sense of accessibility to style-enthusiasts everywhere. She and her husband Uri are going to give us the inside dish on creating a success story from a start-up design house. Our very own President David Goldberg is going to moderate the chat.

And if you’re wondering how the style-conscious consumer can merge her conscience with a little retail altruism, we brought Lauren Bush Lauren on board to shed some light on the trade. We’ve been huge fans of FEED even before we worked with co-founder Ellen Gustafon on our collaboration with DKNY, “Something New York.” At the summit, we’ll get to hear even more of the back-story!

How cool is this:? Stacy London is going to get on stage with Ford’s Senior Interior Designer, Anthony Prozzi (who used to design for Donna Karan and is now placing cool materials in Ford cars, like the new Fusion) to talk all things textile innovation. Our go-to trend expert from TLC’s What Not to Wear and the co-founder of Style For Hire, is a total Jack(ie)-of-all-Shades, who happens to have incredible insight into the innovation that goes along with style.

Check out the line-up here, and stay tuned for the day’s schedule.

Images courtesy of SIPA.

