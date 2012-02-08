State of Style Summary: Stacy London, DKNYPR, Minkoffs…

Yesterday was a sweeter treat than the Betsey Johnson-designed cupcake I ate for breakfast today. No. More than a treat, yesterday was a privilege.

The inaugural State of Style Summit united some of the most breathtakingly inspirational industry leaders. The coolest part? We had the opportunity – along with our partners Ford Motor Co and 92YTribeca – to bring these conversations to the people who care most about style: you!

We kicked off with Mashable’s Media and Fashion guru, Lauren Indvik talking tech platforms, closed with dynamic duo Stacy London (Style For Hire) & Anthony Prozzi (Ford), and in between, Sean Carasso (Falling Whistles) shared heartfelt stories alongside his closest friends and fellow social-good style icons Adam Braun (Pencils of Promise), Neil Blumenthal (Warby Parker) and Lauren Bush (FEED).

Sometime between Aliza Licht adding her vocal vibrance to her renowned tweets of insight and Rebecca Minkoff and her brother Uri Minkoff sharing a true start-up-to-success story, we got to exchange high-fives with the coolest influencers out there (we’re talking about you, Willie Greene and Courtney Boyd Myers.)

If you weren’t one of the 500 watching online or at 92YTribeca, check back soon for full Summit footage right here on StyleCaster.

If you were, let us know what you thought. We are already planning September and want to make it perfect for all of you!

In the meantime, check out the photos in the slide show here.