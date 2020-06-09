Stassi Schroeder’s Net Worth Reveals How Much She Stands to Lose From ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Scroll To See More Images

By now, most Bravo fans have heard that Stassi Schroeder was fired from Vanderpump Rules, the show that made her a reality star, a podcast host and bestselling author. Now with her Vanderpump Rules salary gone, we wonder how Stassi Schroeder’s net worth will be affected without the gig that made her the TV personality we know today.

Variety reported on Tuesday, June 9, that Stassi and her cast mate, Kristen Doute, were fired from Vanderpump Rules after reports that they called the police on their Black costar, Faith Stowers, in 2018. Stassi’s other Vanderpump Rules costars, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni, were also fired after their past racist tweets resurfaced online.“ Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules,” Bravo and Vanderpump Rules’ production company, Evolution Media, said in a statement.

The news comes after Stassi was dropped by her agency, United Talent Agency, and her public relations firm, Metro Public Relations. Likewise, several brands who have partnered with Stassi and her podcast, “Straight Up With Stassi,” have also cut ties from the reality star.

Stassi became a fan-favorite villain on Bravo when Vanderpump Rules, a spinoff of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, premiered in 2013. The show followed Stassi and other employees at former Beverly Hills Housewife Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood restaurant SUR. With the current season of Vanderpump Rules, season 8, set to air its final episode in June, Stassi’s future is up in the air. Find out what her net worth is and how much she made on Vanderpump Rules ahead.

How much did she make on Vanderpump Rules?

Stassi has starred on Vanderpump Rules since season 1 in 2013. She left the show mid-way in season 3, and was a recurring star in season 4. Season 8 will be her last season after she was fired for calling the police on Faith Stowers, the only Black cast member on the show, in 2018. While it’s unknown how much Stassi made on season 1 of the Bravo show, several cast members report that their per-season salaries were in the low thousands. Since the show became a success, however, that number has gone up. The Hollywood Reporter reported in January 2020 that the “core cast” of Vanderpump Rules $25,000 per episode after negotiations in 2017 and 2018. As an OG, Stass is included in that group. Given that Vanderpump Rules‘ seasons average around 24 episodes, that would mean that Stassi would make around $600,000 per season.

How else does she make her money?

Along with her Vanderpump Rules salary, Stassi’s income comes from several sources. She’s the host of a podcast, “Straight Up With Stassi,” as well as the author of the 2019 book Next Level Basic: The Definitive Basic Bitch Handbook, which was a New York Times bestseller. She also has a wine company, The Witches of Weho, with her Vanderpump Rules costars, Kristen Doute and Katie Maloney. She also had endorsement deals with brands like Billie, a shaving company, and Ritual, a vitamins business, which dropped her after the news about her and Faith. She also wrote a wedding column for Glamour magazine, which has also been discontinued.

What’s her net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Stassi is worth $2 million, which would account for her six-figure per-season Vanderpump Rules salary, sales from her book, as well as sponsorships for her podcast and her Instagram. The most recent season of Vanderpump Rules saw Stassi and her fiance, Beau Clark, tour houses in Los Angeles. It was reported in January 2020 that she purchased a $1.7 million, 3,000-square-foot home in the Hollywood Hills.