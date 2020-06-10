Here’s the Status on Stassi & Kristen’s Friendship After Being Fired From ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Viewers saw the end of Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute’s friendship on season 8 of Vanderpump Rules. But after news that they’ve been in “touch” over a scandal with a costar, Bravo fans wonder if Stassi and Kristen are friends again after Vanderpump Rules‘ firings.

For those who don’t know, Bravo confirmed on Tuesday, June 9, that Stassi and Kristen—who have been cast members on Vanderpump Rules since the show premiered in 2013—were fired after reports that they called the police on Faith Stowers, the only Black cast member on the show, in 2016 for a crime she didn’t commit. The network and the show’s production company, Evolution Media, also fired cast members Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni for past racist tweets.

“Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules,” Bravo said in a statement.

According to a source for Us Weekly, Kristen and Stassi—who had a fall out in the most recent season of Vanderpump Rules over Stassi’s negative opinions of Kristen’s ex-boyfriend Carter—have reconnected since news of their call to the authorities about their Black cast mate went viral. However, that doesn’t mean they’re friends again.

“Stassi and Kristen have touched base about all of the recent news about them coming out,” an insider told Us Weekly on Tuesday. “But their feud is not exactly over.”

In an interview with Page Six, Faith, who appeared on seasons 4 and 6 of Vanderpump Rules, explained how she feels “vindicated” after Kristen and Stassi’s firings. “I feel so vindicated studios and production are able to see blatant racism and make these positive changes and help move the race forward—help with the fight forward,” she said. “I was in the middle of prayer and I felt a sense of — I know it sounds corny—I felt a sense of glory.”

She continued, “I felt God’s presence and I’m seeing now [that the news has been revealed] maybe that is what that was. He gave me a sign of optimism meant to be hopeful and showing that all of this was worth it. I was ready to put myself in the line of fire because I don’t know what will happen if I don’t say anything, but I’m glad I did.”

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.