Ditch Plastic—These Top-Selling Reusable Storage Bags Are 30% Off In The Final Hours of Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re avid meal prepper or can’t seem to figure out how to cook for one, I’ve got two words for you: Stasher bags. The reusable silicone bags are hands down one of the handiest items to keep in your kitchen for just such occasions—and right now they are on major sale during the final hours of Prime Day. All you have to do to unlock this limited-time discount is use a Prime Membership (you can sign up for a free trial here, if need be) and shop away.

Each Stasher bag is made of self-sealing platinum silicone and is a viable alternative to wasteful plastic bags. They are free of BPA, PVC and latex, and keep your leftovers (or fresh produce) safe from contaminants and going bad overnight. In fact, they are designed with innovative air-tight technology to lock in nutrients, flavors and juices for your next meal. What’s more, they are both dishwasher and microwave safe, and can be thrown in either the freezer or oven (up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit).

Prime Day is almost over, so you’ll want to secure this deal while you still can. With over 22,000 five-star ratings from shoppers, you’re unlikely to be disappointed by adding several to your checkout cart.

“I’ve tried a LOT of reusable bags as there are a lot of options out there all using a variety of materials…This one is the most simple and easy to use,” said one person. “No separate pieces to lose. Can withstand any temperature/microwave/dishwasher/whatever. And if they get gunky they are very easy to clean and I trust that they aren’t hiding gross crumbs in any of the crevices.”

“Amazing idea! Keep my frozen bananas in them when they start to go bad,” raved a second. “The freezer disposable bags used to freezer-burn them. These reusuable bags keep these from getting freezer burned and they taste amazing in my smoothies. Easy to close too! I need 100 more!”

There’s only one thing left to do: Snag several while they’re down to just $9 each for Prime Day. And make sure to shop the rest of Amazon’s stellar deals.

More Prime Day 2022 Deals to Shop: