It’s A Wrap For ‘Power’ After Season 6 & We Can’t Even Process This

Every summer we escape into Ghost and Tommy’s blistering (and very sexy) New York world, but this summer we’re going to have to say goodbye. Starz’s Power will end after Season 6. The critically acclaimed series will come to a stunning conclusion and we’re not prepared for the final betrayal. This means you better start belting out 50 Cent’s “Big Rich Town” while you can.

The show which was created by showrunner Courtney A. Kemp (one of the few Black women showrunners in TV) and 50 Cent will end with a 15-episode supersized season. Though Ghost (Omari Hardwick), Tasha (Naturi Naughton), Angela (Lela Loren) and Tommy (Joseph Sikora) might be vanishing from our TV screens–this isn’t exactly the last we’ll see of Power. After all, the series has been the second-most watched drama on premium cable for three years straight.

Word on the street is, we’re getting a sh*t ton of spinoffs. Starz Programming President Carmi Zlotni released a statement saying, “Season six brings us to the end of what we know is just the first chapter of the Power story. However, as one chapter comes to an end, another will begin. Courtney Kemp and 50 Cent have created a world rich with complex and dynamic characters, and there are a number of stories we plan to tell as we continue to explore and expand the Power universe.”

Kemp went on to explain, “We will follow some of your beloved Power characters beyond the scope of the initial series. But we will play with your expectations of which characters, where and the master timeline of it all, creating a Power universe as unpredictable as the original.”

We’re not sure which Power characters we might see again in these spinoffs (hopefully Tariq is not among them) but we do know that with Kemp at the helm, they are going to be amazing. Kemp revealed, “I’m incredibly proud of the success we’ve had with Power, and I’m excited about expanding our banner and diversifying the types of stories we’re telling. Chris brings with her a depth of experience that will elevate End of Episode to a new level, and I’m looking forward to exploring new ways of writing about my obsession: the intersections of violence, power, sex and romance.”

The sixth and final season of Power will drop Aug. 25.

BRB going to listen to “Big Rich Town” and weep.