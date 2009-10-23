Starworks Press Preview – Sneak Peek at the Spring 2010 Collections

The Starworks Showroom houses a number of designers including Sienna Miller’s collection Twenty8Twelve, Monique Lhuillier, Spurr, Jonathan Kelsey, Botkier, Eugenia Kim, and many more. Given the strict restrictions from all of their designers, I am only able to share with you a few highlights from my Spring 2010 market appointments.

The new Botkier bags.

This Monique Lhuillier vest is beautifully crafted with metallic beads.

Eugenia Kim is the go-to designer for hats in every color, shape, and form.

Jonathan Kelsey launched his collection in 2007 and boasts an impressive resume. Kelsey has worked with Jimmy Choo, Cacharel, and Gina and Emilio Pucci in the past and is currently designing shoes for both Mulberry and Matthew Williamson.

The new signature toe-shape is sharp with a beak-like point.

The colorful rack of spring silk separates by Tucker.