9 Stars Who Got Famous After Dating A-Listers

When A-list celebrities date someone who could be considered below them, fame-wise, a variety of outcomes often occur. In many cases, being with someone who’s not constantly in the spotlight allows for a happy and healthy relationship that’s relatively free of the public eye’s glare, like Matt Damon and his wife, former bartender Luciana Barroso.

However, more often than not we see celebrity relationships go awry thanks to a bitter breakup or divorce being played out in the media, and these days, the less-famous partner doesn’t just fade into oblivion: They become stars in their own right. Or, in the cases of semi-famous folks like Julianne Hough and Kris Humphries, their profiles skyrocket thanks to their high-profile relationships and splits.

With today’s news that George Clooney‘s ex-girlfriend Stacy Keibler has landed a gig partnering on a clothing line with sports apparel brand Meesh & Mia, we decided to look at other stars who got famous after their high-profile relationships.

From Kanye West‘s pre-Kim Kardashian days with Amber Rose to Kim Kardashian herself, see who else made the cut in our breakup-to-breakout slideshow above!

