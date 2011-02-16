Who doesn’t love checking out candid pictures of celebrities doing “normal” things? This includes sightings like Victoria Beckham walking around the supermarket…Birkin in hand, or Katie Holmes playing in the park with her celebrichild…her eight carat diamond ring and gold Rolex shining against the swing set. Nicky Hilton is no exception to the popular “Stars, They’re Just Like Us!” category that tabloid gossip magazines have created. She pumps her own gas…in the $70,000 Range Rover she drives. Ok.

It’s no big deal though, Nicky does look great getting out of her car. Her plain black racerback dress and cut out bootie sandals compliment the black Hermes Collier de Chien bracelet and matching black Kelly bag she’s wearing. Nicky may be one of the lucky few that can pull off a completely black outfit without venturing into goth-territory. It could be the blonde locks, or her bright blue eyes…or the fact that she’s Nicky Hilton and pumps her own gas. Super unleaded, please.