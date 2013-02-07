Stars Storm the Runway at the Heart Truth Red Dress Fashion Show: Kendall Jenner, Gabby Douglas, More

Every February, New York Fashion Week kicks off with a show unlike any other—the Heart Truth Red Dress Fashion Show. Unlike other shows, there aren’t actually models on this runway, but an interesting (and relatively random) mix of celebrities who all strut their stuff in designer red dresses to help raise money for heart disease.

Last night’s show featured boldfaced names like Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Kris Jenner (nabbing all three Jenner girls is quite a coup, no?), as well as Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas, Wendy Williams, Minka Kelly, Kelly Osbourne, and Toni Braxton—to name a few.

No, this isn’t Paris Couture Week, but it’s a great nod to an awesome fundraising effort, and it’s probably the most fun you’ll have at any of the week’s fashion shows.

