Starbucks Wants To Give You Money (For Real!)

As if gingerbread lattes weren’t enough. Now Starbucks is leading the charge to help the 99% get loans (and rock some new accessories in the process). The coffee-shop-on-every-corner chain (a.k.a. my morning fix) just launched a new initiative to help raise funds for the Opportunity Finance Network, a national non-profit organization dedicated to giving loans to low-income households.

According to Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, the government is in gridlock and “not going to do squat” until after the national election next November. Schultz believes it’s up to national business leaders to get their butts in gear, start creating jobs AND give loans to those in need to help get the economy back on track.

In Starbucks’ case, this means selling red, white and blue bracelets for $5.00 that have the word “indivisible” etched on a metal charm. Made in America, Schultz seems hell-bent on driving home the message that the coffee company is willing to go the distance to help the little guy, donating proceeds from the sales of the bracelet to tge OFN in the hopes of raising awareness about loan availability and corporate responsibility.

“We’ve lost something,” he says, referring to the lack of action on behalf of the government and business leaders. “We’ve either lost our conscience, or lost our soul.”