Starbucks Wants To Make Tea Cool

Starbucks has completely transformed the way that we drink coffee. Now, basically anywhere you are in the world from Beijing to Atlanta, you can get a latte or a espresso (made to your specifications). Now, the company wants to replicate that success with tea. The chain’s first teahouse, Teavana Fine Teas + Tea Bar, is opening on Thursday in New York City.

“It’s much more zen-like than anything you’ll find in a Starbucks store,” Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz said of the teahouse, in comparison to Starbucks’ stores.

The store, which includes gray walls, light wood, and mood lighting, also includes a Teavan “Wall of Tea” with a range of loose-leaf teas and tea blends.

This is Starbucks’ first major step into the $90 billion global tea market. Drink prices will range from $3 to $6, and include novelties such as a Spiced Mandarin Oolong tea and a Pineapple Kona Pop + Blueberry Bliss iced tea.

This New York City store is the first of many to come, according to the company.

Will you be buying? Share your thoughts in the comments below!