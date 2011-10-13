Starbucks to Introduce Juice Bars?

We all knowStarbucks is so much more than just coffee — cue the sinful pastry case that gets me every time and the yummy chais and teas (including my personal favorite, the passion fruit iced tea!). Now the java giant is ready to add yet another specialty to their rsum: cold-pressed juice.

In an effort to appeal to the health-conscious, Starbucks will reportedly now offer cold-pressed juices, which are said to contain higher nutrition levels.

According to theNY Post, CEOHoward Schultz investigated the project, referring mainly to the juice experts at Liquiteria. The paper reports, “Schultz visited Juice Press in March, and after that went many times to Liquiteria. He spent a lot of time checking out the juices.” He soon recruited the 11-year Liquiteriaveteran and managerYohana Bencosme and is actively searching for a New York City location.

Will you trust your vita-juice to Starbucks?