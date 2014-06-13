You’ll Soon Be Able to Charge Your Phone on the Table at Starbucks—Without Wires

Here’s something cool: You’ll soon be able to juice up your phone at Starbucks—without a charger. In a both a technologically and financially savvy move, the coffee giant has partnered with Duracell Powermat and plans to roll out tables that double as phone chargers. Smart, no?

The tables feature built-in Powermat technology, and will allow customers to literally put their phones on the table (which, for better or worse, we all do anyway) and charge their battery at the same time sand annoying wires and cords.

According to USA Today, over the next three years, more than 100,000 tables with built-in Powermat charge pads will be installed in Starbucks’ 7,500 company-owned stores in the U.S. That’s about a dozen per store.

This is obviously a pretty big game-changer, and something we’ll probably be seeing more of, as Starbucks is regarded as a global trendsetter when it comes to the marriage of technology and convenience.

“Starbucks is transforming the way consumers get power to their phones, in much the same way it made WiFi a standard amenity in public places,” said Stassi Anastassov, President of Duracell at Procter & Gamble. “This endeavor is a critical step in Duracell’s vision to make dead battery anxiety a thing of the past. When Starbucks introduced WiFi in their stores in 2001, 95 percent of devices didn’t have WiFi, and multiple standards hampered the industry. The rest is history.”

At the moment, select Starbucks locations in Boston and California offer the Powermat charger now, and the broader rollout plan can be tracked at powermat.com/locations.