Here Are The Most Popular Starbucks Drinks by City

We love talking about Starbucks around here (have you played the “what your order says about you” game?), so naturally, we were thrilled when we noticed that the coffee giant had their own analysts comb through hundreds of millions of orders at the chain’s locations in major cities across the US to determine the most popular items. Some of the statistics played into what you’d expect, but others were a bit more surprising.

Looking at the country as a whole, it’s largely true that residents of states with warmer climates like Florida and Hawaii are more likely to order iced coffees, and those living in cooler climes gravitate toward hot beverages.

It appears the coffee-lovers living in Seattle—the home of Starbucks—are serious about their java, while New Yorkers tend to go for Pike Place, the coffee chains’ “average” blend. One odd stat: It seems the outdoorsy people of Portland, Oregon are partial to eggnog lattes. Weird no?

Head over to Quartz for a closer look at the findings, and let us know below which drink your city prefers!