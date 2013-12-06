That’s a Lot of Lattes: Starbucks and Gilt Have Teamed Up For A $450 Metal Gift Card

You like coffee, but how much? Enough to buy yourself or someone you love a $450 metal Starbucks gift card? It may seem a bit extreme, but for fans of the coffee chain, there’s usually no length they won’t go to to show their love (the store has its own unofficial fan site, after all). Created via a partnership with Gilt, the limited-edition rose gold cards come in a run of just a 1,000, and and are pre-loaded with $400 in cash.

The card also gifts users with “My Starbucks Rewards” Gold-level status, which means free birthday treats, and free in-store refills on tea and coffee.

The cards go on sale December 6 at noon, so calm you caffeine jitters and prepare to do battle with a bunch of other coffee addicts if you want one.