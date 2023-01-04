‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Cast Includes 1 Actor Who Voices 5+ Roles—See Who’s Behind the Animated Characters

Scroll To See More Images

As the second season approaches, many galactic fans are asking: who is in the Star Wars series The Bad Batch‘s cast?

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is an animated series created by Star Wars veteran creator Dave Filoni. The show is a spinoff of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, whose episodes took place between the second movie of the series Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. The series follows a group of clone troopers, known as Clone Force 99 or the “Bad Batch” who have enhanced abilities compared to other clones and their lives after they defected from the Empire after Order 66 and the Clone Wars.

Disney announced the series at Disney’s Investor Day in 2020. “Giving new and existing fans the final chapter of Star Wars: The Clone Wars has been our honor at Disney+, and we are overjoyed by the global response to this landmark series. While The Clone Wars may have come to its conclusion, our partnership with the groundbreaking storytellers and artists at Lucasfilm Animation is only beginning. We are thrilled to bring Dave Filoni’s vision to life through the next adventures of the Bad Batch.”

A second season was announced on StarWars.com. “Fans have enthusiastically embraced the action and drama of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and we are excited to see the Star Wars animated universe continue to expand on Disney+,” said Michael Paull, president of Disney+ and ESPN+. “As the dedicated streaming home for the Star Wars franchise, we can’t wait for the second season of this fan-favorite animated series.” Lucasfilm released the official trailer for the series’ second season at the Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022 for a September 28 premiere. However, the season got postponed to January 3, 2023.

So, who’s in Star Wars: The Bad Batch cast?

Who is in Star Wars: The Bad Batch cast?

Read on for a list of all the stars in Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

Who voices The Bad Batch members?

Who voices the Bad Batch members? Like his roles of all the clones in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Dee Bradley Baker voices every member of the Bad Batch as well as other characters. Baker also voices Commander Rex in the series, as well as Commander Cody in the second season. The Bad Batch consists of members Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Echo. During the Clone Wars, they helped the Galactic Republic in the battles against the Confederacy of Independent Systems, a separatist movement organized by the Sith Lord Count Dooku. However, when all the clones were programmed to execute Order 66, the Bad Batch’s inhibitor chip was defective which allowed them to not obey Palpatine’s orders. The Bad Batch escaped with a child clone named Omega and the series shows the group trying to escape the clutches of The Empire.

In an interview with Slash Film, Baker revealed how it felt to show the emotions of each of the members. “The beautiful thing about doing this show is that it’s collaborative. I am the vocal performance, but there’s a few hundred other really wonderful artists that bring their talents to bear on every single frame of this,” he recalled. “And I was watching this carefully, too — there’s a lot of acting that happens that is not just me. They block out the animation before my performance, and then they craft the animation to my performance, so it’s generating from that.”

He continued, “But there’s a lot of visual reaction and internal movement that’s happening that’s really beautifully animated and lit and blocked out and shot by the entire team. So the acting in this is a very collaborative effort and the results are quite cinematic. They’re really quite beautiful, and it’s really fun to be an actor in such a collaborative manner. It’s very different from on-camera, and I think the fans and the people that view this new season are really going to be impressed by the range of what they get to experience and the places that they get to go in this new season.”

Who voices Omega in Star Wars: The Bad Batch?

Who voices Omega in Star Wars? Michelle Ang voices Omega who is a young clone. She is a pure genetic clone of Jango Fett who was the genetic clone template. Young at heart, she helps the Bad Batch in the journey and feels united with her fellow clones.

In an interview with StarWars.com, Ang talks about the true personality of her animated character. “The character had this real innocence and naivety but also the core of someone who was strong in her internal compass and had morality,” she said “What resonated was this push and pull for someone who’s experienced nothing and yet wants to stand for everything.”

Ang revealed how she feels about Omega’s growth going into the next season to Collider. “I think season two is a lot about understanding who she is as an individual, but also she becomes very strongly focused on her people, her brothers, how others in the Empire view clones. And I think she takes that and takes it on board quite strongly and wants to advocate for them as a race with rights.

Who voices Romar Abdel in Star Wars: The Bad Batch?

Who voices Romar Abdel in Star Wars: The Bad Batch? Romar Abdel is played by Héctor Elizondo. The character appears in the first episode of the second season of The Bad Batch who is a native of Count Dooku’s planet. Elizondo also starred in movies like Pretty Woman and The Princess Diaries.

Who voices Phee Genoa in Star Wars: The Bad Batch?

Who voices Phee Genoa in Star Wars: The Bad Batch? Wanda Sykes voices Phee Genoa. Phee Genoa is introduced in the second season and is a character who prefers to be seen as a liberator of ancient wonders rather than a pirate. Known for her standup comedy, Sykes also starred in Monster-In-Law and Ice Age: Continental Drift.

Who voices Cid in Star Wars: The Bad Batch?

Who voices Cid in Star Wars: The Bad Batch? Rhea Perlman stars as Cid. Cid is a smuggler who used to be affiliated with the Jedi and keeps the Bad Batch busy with several missions to keep her business running. Rhea Perlman starred in Cheers and Matilda.

Who voices Caleb Dume in Star Wars: The Bad Batch?

Who voices Caleb Dune in Star Wars: The Bad Batch? Freddie Prinze Jr. reprises his role as Caleb Dume who we know as Kanan Jarrus in Star Wars Rebels. In The Bad Batch, we see a younger version of the padawan who escaped Order 66. Prinze starred in the live-action Scooby-Doo and in She’s All That.

Who voices Fennec Shand in Star Wars: The Bad Batch?

Who voices Fennec Shand in Star Wars: The Bad Batch? Ming-Na Wen reprises her role as Fennec Shand in Star Wars: The Bad Batch. We first see the mercenary in the live-action series The Mandalorian and its spin-off The Book of Boba Fett, but we see her in the Bad Batch as someone hired to track Clone Force 99. Wen also starred in ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as Melinda May and voiced Mulan in Disney’s Mulan.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is now available to stream on Disney+. Here’s how to watch it for free.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.