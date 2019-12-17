10 ‘Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker’ Spoilers Confirmed by the Cast & Crew

Scroll To See More Images

With less than a week away from the next Star Wars movie, fans are avoiding Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker spoilers like it’s the plague. But that doesn’t mean that some secrets haven’t slipped out from the cast and crew themselves. The Rise of Skywalker will be the third (and final) film in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, which introduced newcomers Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) and many others to the 42-year-old Star Wars cinematic universe. As the ninth main film in the Star Wars franchise, The Rise of Skywalker is also shrouded in secrecy over how it will end another decade of Star Wars movies.

“I think this story, from what we filmed, [screenwriter] Chris [Terrio] and J.J. [Abrams] have done such an amazing job at wrapping it up, it feels like the right time to say goodbye,” Ridley told Variety in December. “So even though it’s sad, it feels right. But cut to December 20 when we’re done, and I’m going to be like, ‘Take me back!'”

Boyega told Hypebeast earlier this month about how the sequel trilogy differs from the original. “I guess in the original Star Wars films there was much more of a trio feel where it was essentially about Luke’s journey, but, Han and Leia, there was a strong dynamic,” he said. The separation between his character, Rey and Poe for most of The Last Jedi is why he was “iffy” over the film’s choices and why he worries about the audience’s feelings over the three newcomers in Episode IX.

“Which I think, I don’t know how quickly we’re going to be able to establish that long-term dynamic with [Episode] IX, but if it’s exploring that dynamic, then that would be cool,” he said. “I do feel even after three films still, we don’t know them as much as we got to know Han, Luke, Leia. And maybe that’s a great opportunity to get to know them a little bit more.”

We won’t know the reaction of Star Wars fans to Episode IX until the film’s release on Dec. 20. In between then, let’s dissect the possible spoilers that the cast and crew have revealed for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Kylo Ren Lied to Rey About Her Parents

In The Last Jedi, Kylo told Rey that her parents were “filthy junk traders” who sold her off for “drinking money.” “They’re dead in a pauper’s grave in the Jakku desert. You come from nothing,” he said. The reveal was a shock to fans, who suspected that Rey’s parents were important in the Star Wars universe, given her Jedi powers. However, there were also fans who suspected that Kylo lied, and they would be correct. In a new Episode IX teaser, released on Sunday, Dec. 15, Emperor Palpatine hints that Rey’s parentage isn’t what we thought. “It is time that she learns her story,” he says in the clip.

J.J. Abrams, the film’s director, also told Good Morning America in April that Rey’s origin doesn’t end with her dead parents in Jakku, as Kylo claims. “I will say there is more to the story [of Rey’s parentage] than you’ve seen,” Abrams said. What does this all mean? Well, it’s pretty much confirmation that Kylo lied about Rey’s real parents and that her actual mother and father are more important than The Last Jedi led us to believe. So who are Rey’s parents? Well, there are theories that she’s a Palpatine (and that her father or grandfather may be the Emperor himself), but we don’t know for sure until Episode IX comes out.

Luke Will Appear as a Ghost

Fans may be surprised that Luke Skywalker will appear in Episode IX considering his death in The Last Jedi. Mark Hamill, who plays Luke, confirmed to the Associated Press that his character will play a part in Episode IX—just don’t expect Luke to be alive. Hamill hinted that the character will return as a ghost via his Jedi powers. “I had closure in the last one [Star Wars: The Last Jedi]. The fact that I’m involved in any capacity is only because of that peculiar aspect of the Star Wars mythology where if you’re a Jedi, you get to come back and make a curtain call as a Force ghost,” he told the Associated Press.

Ahsoka Tano Will Be in Episode IX

One surprise character confirmed to return is Ahsoka Tano, a fan favorite and Anakin Skywalker’s former Padawan. Abrams reveled that the character will appear in Episode IX in an interview with SoraNews24 on Dec. 13. When the outlet asked if the character will have a cameo in The Rise of Skywalker, Abrams responded, “Hmmm, Ahsoka, huh? Well, then you’ll probably want to watch closely during The Rise of Skywalker.” Doesn’t sound like Ahsoka will have a huge role, but, hey, keep your eyes peeled for that cameo.

Finn, Rey and Poe Will Be Together for A Lot of Episode IX

Unlike the original Star Wars trilogy, Finn, Rey and Poe, the franchise’s new trio, spent a lot of time apart from each other in The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi. In a recent interview with Hypebeast, Boyega talked about how he wished the threesome spent more time together like Luke Skywalker, Han Solo and Princess Leia did, and how fans may see Finn, Rey and Poe together more than ever before in The Rise of Skywalker.

Princess Leia Dies

Though we don’t know for sure, fans have suspected that Princess Leia will die Episode IX, given that the actress who plays her, Carrie Fisher, passed away in 2016. (Not to mention that the other two OG Star Wars trio members, Han and Luke, also died in the first two films of the sequel trilogy.) Fisher’s brother, Todd, told Yahoo in November that Episode IX will use eight minutes unseen footage of Leia from The Force Awakens for the character’s last moments. He told the site that the footage was “reverse engineered” to allow for a “magical sendoff” where “Carrie is talking to us from beyond.” Sounds like an emotional moment, so remember to bring those tissues.

Kylo Ren Never Talked to the Spirit of Darth Vader

In The Force Awakens, Kylo believes that he can speak to the late Darth Vader. In a new Rise of Skywalker clip released on Thursday, Dec. 12, the film pretty much confirms that Kylo never talked to Vader’s spirit and was actually communicating with Emperor Palpatine, who was messing with Kylo’s mind. “I have been every voice, you have ever heard, inside your head,” the Emperor tells Kylo in the teaser. The video also suggests that Kylo may not have even had a relationship with Supreme Leader Snoke. We know. Mind. Blown. In other news, the teaser confirms that James Earl Jones will also be back as the voice of Darth Vader for some of the movie (even if it’s not the actual character.)

Anakin Skywalker Will Make an Appearance

As the ninth main film in the Star Wars franchise, fans expect some all-star appearances from past Star Wars characters, and it doesn’t look like Episode IX will disappoint. According to Making Star Wars, Anakin Skywalker’s voice will make a cameo in the film. The site also reports that the voices of Yoda, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ezra Bridger and Maz Kanata will also be featured in Episode IX.

Kylo Ren Will Find the Sith Temple

A recent Episode IX teaser showed Kylo with some mysterious statues. Inverse discovered that the same statues appear in the animated series Star Wars Rebels inside the Sith Temple. Inverse better explains why this is significant, but long story short is that the location houses a lot of knowledge that we previously didn’t know about the Sith or Kylo.

Rey, Finn and Poe Will Survive

Boyega hinted that Rey, Finn and Poe will survive Episode IX in a recent interview with Variety, where he was asked if he would return to the Star Wars cinematic universe after the film. “I ain’t getting no Disney Plus!” he said. “I’m watching it, though, but I’ll stay in the feature films.” Variety then asked if Boyega would appear in another Star Wars movie, where he confessed that he’s down if his cast mates are. “As long as Daisy and Oscar are down for it, then I’ll come back,” he said. So does this mean that Finn, Rey and Poe live on after Episode IX? We’re hoping our instincts are right.

Rey Will Become a Skywalker

At Brazil Comic-Con in December, Ridley, who plays Rey, hinted at the character’s legacy after Episode IX by telling the crowd that family is more than blood and that family can also be a choice. What does this mean? Well, fans theorize that, by blood, Rey is a Emperor Palpatine’s granddaughter, and if what Ridley says about her character is true, Rey will likely reject her Palpatine relation for a different family. Fans also theorize that the character will take the last name Skywalker, in honor of her late mentor, Luke Skywalker. The theory would also relate to the title of the film, The Rise of Skywalker, as Rey would be the Skywalker that’s risen.