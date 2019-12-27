This ‘Star Wars’ Theory Might Just Explain Why Baby Yoda Is A Target In ‘The Mandalorian’

Baby Yoda is so lovable, his eyes so pure, that whenever we catch a glimpse of him it’s easy to forget why anyone would ever want to kill him. Oh, wait. That’s ’cause we don’t know actually know why—but this new Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker and The Mandalorian theory about Baby Yoda might’ve just given us all a clue. It’s not terribly damning information—if you’re a Star Wars buff who’s all up to date on the new Disney series and film, you may have already mustered up some sense of it. But if you’re new to The Mandalorian and therefore the Star Wars universe, you might want to make sure you’re all caught up. You don’t want to expose yourself to the spoilers up ahead.

After last week’s penultimate episode of The Mandalorian, we got new information—and no, it’s not just that The Mandalorian is going on a hiatus until Season 2 arrives. Fans seemed to deduce something significant based on when the episode aired. While most episodes are available to stream on Fridays, last week’s episode dropped on Wednesday, Dec. 18. Was it a holiday miracle? Sure. Was it also planned to release ahead of the Rise of Skywalker on Friday, Dec. 20? Yeah, we’d say so.

While the easy explanation is that Lucasfilm didn’t want to have two launches on the same day competing against themselves, fans are pointing to another reason for the staggered release strategy. Some believe that Lucasfilm wanted us to see Episode 7 of The Mandalorian before schlepping to catch the new Star Wars film. Here’s why.

Episode 7 revealed a Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker feature: The Force isn’t just a tool of battle. It can heal. Or, at least Baby Yoda seems capable of using it as such when Karga is poisoned. If this is possible, could the Force be strong enough to…resurrect?

Maybe. But who are we talking about resurrecting? Some fans believe that Baby Yoda is the key to bringing back… Palpatine. Ah! While George Lucas insisted that Palpatine was “dead” at the end of Return of the Jedi, well, we’re still seeing him in Rise of the Skywalker. And one of his cryptic messages about “unnatural” abilities might suggest why. Back during Revenge of the Sith, we heard him tell Anakin: “The Dark Side of the Force is a pathway to many abilities some consider to be unnatural.”

Fans think this means that Palpatine brought himself back into existence as a spirit, but in order to fully resurrect himself, he needed someone with the Force. You know, someone whose powers could be cloned or repurposed into Palpatine through sacrifice. A Force user with little defenses, little teefs, and big eyes. Yes. Baby Yoda.

It could explain all the runaround in The Mandalorian over whether The Child lives, dies, or is captured. Do you buy it?