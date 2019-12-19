Harry Styles Might Make a Cameo in ‘Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker’ & OMG

Don’t freak out, but Harry Styles might make a cameo in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Fans are all in a frenzy over Styles’ potential guest appearance, and while it hasn’t been officially confirmed, Mark Hamill did hint to it in a tweet that is very promising. Spoiler: It involves the hashtag #Stylestrooper.

It’s basically tradition for Star Wars movies to feature cameos from big British celebrities as “secret Stormtroopers.” In the past, Prince Harry, Prince William, Tom Hardy and Daniel Craig have all donned the Stormtrooper costume for an undercover cameo. And Harry Styles could be next, according to a tweet from Mark Hamill. “Tonight #TheRiseOfSkywalker Premiere finally brings closure to my dysfunctional family!” Mark wrote. “Wonder who’ll be the #SecretStormtooper in this one? Considering they’ve all been UK Superstars (2 Royals+2 Actors) but still no singer, all the clues point in one direction: #Stylestrooper.” People obviously flipped out at the possibility—Hamill even included a photo of Styles dressed up in a Stormtrooper costume, which he technically wore for a party on Halloween, but maybe he was also preparing for the role of a lifetime? Most fans in the U.S. will have to wait until Friday, Dec. 20, to find out for themselves.

Hamill asked fans who’ve gone to early premieres not to spill the beans for everyone else. “The 1st public screening of #TheRiseOfSkywalker takes place tonight in Los Angeles. I know I can’t stop you from writing about it on social media, but I CAN beg you to please, Please, PLEASE avoid any SPOILERS!!! Thanking you all in advance,” he wrote.

We probably don’t have to tell you that fans are freaking out about the possibility of #Stylestrooper being a real thing.

“So what I’m hearing is, Harry Styles dressed as a Stormtrooper for Kacey’s after party because he’s going to make a cameo in the upcoming Star Wars movie??? He’s always foreshadowing stuff!'” one fan wrote.

“Mark Hamill tweeting about Harry Styles as a stormtrooper has completed my 2019,” another said. “I love this.”