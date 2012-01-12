‘Star Wars’ Porn & 5 Other Sex Parodies That Need To Happen

It was just a matter of time before someone hiked up Princess Leia‘s dress and had her get down and dirty with Darth Vader. Yes, Star Wars XXX: A Porn Parody is on the way, and until it lands we’ll have to satisfy ourselves with illicit giggles over the completely ridiculous trailer.

But of course, life is more fun when you put your own little spin on everything. So here are five movies that we hope become porn parodies in 2012. Think you’ve got a good one that we missed? Drop us a line in the comments section below. And don’t forget to check out the Star Wars porn parody video below!

1. Scream: Let’s face it, this movie is already a parody of human behavior, so why not take it one step further?

2. The Notebook: While we love Ryan Gosling, this film is so unbelievably sappy that it lends itself perfectly to some snarky humor.

3. Top Gun: It stars Tom Cruise. Nothing more needs to be said.

4. Indiana Jones: Dirty, sweaty men fighting off ancient dangers? Yes please. Potential name? Indiana Jones and the Temple of Poon.

5. Devil Wears Prada: We’re thinking something along the lines of Louboutins that never come off, even when in the bedroom (or the shower).

[Via Huffington Post]