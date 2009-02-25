Star Wars the Musical and Spider-Man the Musical Set for Opening

Over the summer and in a Cracker Barrel in New Jersey (yeah, that’s embarrassing…), I dared my boyfriend to put his name down as, “Lando Calrissian. Party of 3.” I thought it would be the FUNNIEST thing to hear a somewhat obscure Star Wars character have his name and party called to the front of the Cracker Barrel gift store to be seated. While this little hypothetical situation occupied the number one position for most outlandish thing I’ve ever mused, it has fallen from its pedestal. It has been kicked and shoved out of its place by the recent news that Star Wars: A Musical Journey (yes, a Star Wars musical) is coming stateside. I could not make this up if I tried!

Okay. Whoa. First of all, Star Wars: A Musical Journey has music from John Williams (the man responsible for making Jaws actually scary with dun-nun-dun-nun). What. Second of all, it’s already set to open in London April 10th. What.

Here’s something even more amazing. Spider-Man the Musical is set for its Broadway debut in 2010 with musical collaborators Bono and the Edge from U2. Evan Rachel Wood has already been cast for the role of Mary Jane. WHAT.

To prepare for these amazing musical premieres, I recommend you start stocking up on Marvel and inner nerd gear now. Pay a visit to your local H&M which is printing Marvel graphic t-shirts of Cat Woman. To keep from looking like it’s laundry day, pair this t-shirt with a sharp blazer and skinny jeans as a substitute for your standard white t-shirt. Or try the t-shirt with a feminine skirt and cardigan for a softer look.

I wonder if this t-shirt would be appropriate to wear to the Spider-Man the Musical opening…