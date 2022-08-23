We Found The Best Star Wars Halloween Costumes & They’re Out of This World

Scroll To See More Images

Halloween is near, but fear not, young padawans. We’ve found the best quality Star Wars costumes on the market, and they’re all out-of-this-world cool. If you’re a fan of the franchise, strap in. We’re about to take you on a space chase of our favorite options for Halloween 2022.

Whether you’re looking for a simple accessory, like a Darth Vader mask, lightsaber, or Grogu headband, or if you’re on the hunt for a legit-as-can-be ensemble that’ll have intergalactic fans turning their heads from Naboo, you’ll be able to find the perfect Halloween item at shopDisney. The online storefront has all of the Star Wars costume essentials you could need, and since they’re from Disney, you can bet they’re phenomenal quality and as legit as it gets.

While you’re getting a top-of-the-line costume, you won’t be spending a fortune at shopDisney. Most costumes and accessories retail for under $80—even when they include a full outfit and accessories. Opting for a high-quality outfit like these means that you’ll be able to save it and wear it for years to come. Costume parties just got a whole lot less stressful this year and next.

Below, check out the best Star Wars Halloween costumes and accessories that will make you look like your home is on Tatooine.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. shopDisney is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Boba Fett Costume for Adults

The only thing missing from this Boba Fett costume is a Mandalorian army, but hey, that’s what your friends are for! You’ll get Boba Fett’s full bodysuit equipped with his jet pack, armor and helmet mask, so you’ll be more than prepared for a night out.

Ahsoka Tano Costume for Adults

If you’ve always wanted to be a Jedi padawan, now’s your time. This Ahsoka Tano costume will bring the Force to you—from head to toe.

Grogu Hover Pram Costume for Toddlers

This Grogu costume might be the cutest Halloween costume on the market. The bodysuit is complete with a hover pram and fur-trimmed cuffs with a matching collar. Pair this costume with your Boba Fett one, and you have yourself the cutest family costume set in the neighborhood.

Darth Vader Voice Changing Mask

Sometimes you just need an added bonus to a costume. Case-in-point: this Darth Vader mask. Am I the only one who thinks it’d be funny to pair with a normal outfit and wear it to work? I hope not.

Star Wars Formal Tunic for Adults

You can style this Star Wats tunic however you’d like—pair it with brown, black or white pants to look like you work on a Starcruiser, or keep it casual with some sweats and you can be a galactic worker who has the day off.

The Child Ear Headband for Adults

Ok, this will be my last Grogu mention…maybe (sorry not sorry). Sometimes, the simpler the costume, the better. Throw on this adorable headband for your work day and keep it on after for trick-or-treating with the kids. It’s a comfy and functional way to take part in the day without going too wild.

Padmé Amidala Cloak for Adults

Padmé Amidala is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful, fashionable characters in the Star Wars universe, and this gorgeous cloak has lived in my mind since Episode II.

Kylo Ren Lightsaber Toy

You can’t have a Star Wars costume without a lightsaber, so why not go big and bad with Kylo Ren’s?