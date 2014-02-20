StyleCaster
Share

Who Created ‘Star Wars’ Collections Better: Rodarte or Preen?

What's hot
StyleCaster

Who Created ‘Star Wars’ Collections Better: Rodarte or Preen?

Meghan Blalock
by
Who Created ‘Star Wars’ Collections Better: Rodarte or Preen?
9 Start slideshow

Here’s a very unexpected (and incredibly niche) micro-trend that spanned the great Atlantic Ocean this Fashion Month: “Star Wars” graphics.

MORE: How Much Pieces From NYFW Really Cost

First, Rodarte sister designers Kate and Laura Mulleavy marched a veritable George Lucas army down the runway during New York Fashion Week, with flowing silk dresses imprinted with life-size images of characters like Yoda, C3PO, and Luke Skywalker. Then over in London, Preen designers Justin Thornton and Thea Bregazzi dedicated an entire segment of their Fall 2014 show to none other than Darth Vader, in larger-than-life fabrications.

MORE: 50 Best Shoes From NY Fashion Week

The micro-trend is mostly notable because the representations of the iconic space franchise are just so literal.  It’s not like the designers included tiny nods to the films–these symbols were large, in charge, and unquestionable.

Click through the gallery above to see all the looks, and tell us: who did “Star Wars” better this season?

0 Thoughts?
1 of 9

Rodarte designers Kate and Laura Mulleavy marched a "Star Wars" army down their Fall 2014 runway.

Their dresses featured iconic images from the space-centric film, like this one emblazoned with Luke Skywalker.

And this one, prominently featuring C3PO.

And the collection obviously wouldn't be complete without the one and only Yoda.

Designers Justin Thornton and Thea Bregazzi  also took inspiration from director George Lucas' most famous franchise, featuring none other than dark-sided Darth Vader on many of the pieces in Preen's Fall 2014 lineup.

The Preen designers did Darth Vader on geometric patterns.

And on vivid prints.

And black on black.

And on Art Deco-inspired prints.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

25 Ways To Update Your Kitchen From Pinterest

25 Ways To Update Your Kitchen From Pinterest

Promoted Stories

share