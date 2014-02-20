Who Created ‘Star Wars’ Collections Better: Rodarte or Preen?

Here’s a very unexpected (and incredibly niche) micro-trend that spanned the great Atlantic Ocean this Fashion Month: “Star Wars” graphics.

First, Rodarte sister designers Kate and Laura Mulleavy marched a veritable George Lucas army down the runway during New York Fashion Week, with flowing silk dresses imprinted with life-size images of characters like Yoda, C3PO, and Luke Skywalker. Then over in London, Preen designers Justin Thornton and Thea Bregazzi dedicated an entire segment of their Fall 2014 show to none other than Darth Vader, in larger-than-life fabrications.

The micro-trend is mostly notable because the representations of the iconic space franchise are just so literal. It’s not like the designers included tiny nods to the films–these symbols were large, in charge, and unquestionable.

