Everything to Know About All 10 ‘Star Wars’ Shows Coming to Disney Plus

Lucasfilm has been busy, and these Star Wars Disney Plus show release dates prove it. On December 10, 2020, the franchise’s production company shared a long slate of upcoming series and features currently in development for the next couple of years. Let’s get into what we know about these releases so far.

The series announcements came by way of Lucasfilm president, Kathleen Kennedy, during Disney’s annual Investor Day event. 2020’s iteration didn’t only see the likes of Lucasfilm, though. Other Walt Disney heavyweights like Marvel made special announcements, and fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe would be happy to hear that an entire roster of Marvel shows was also revealed to be in development for 2021 (and 2022). It’s shaping up to be a good time to be a fan of galaxies (and multiverses!) far, far away.

For everything we know about Star Wars‘ Disney Plus show release dates and details, just keep on reading.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Release Date: 2021

Dave Filoni’s new animated series is a sequel and spin-off to Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The Disney+ original will follow a group of experimental clones as they make their way through the galaxy in the aftermath of the war.

The Mandalorian Season 3

Release Date: Christmas 2021

Days ahead of The Mandalorian’s season 2 finale, Disney+ confirmed that the fan-favorite series will be hitting the platform in 2021. Lucasfilm president, Kathleen Kennedy, announced the third season will premiere on “Christmas 2021.” Given the show’s history of launching new episodes on Fridays, fans are already taking that to mean a release day of December 24, 2021—a.k.a., Christmas Eve—since Christmas Day falls on a Saturday in 2021.

Star Wars: Andor

Release Date: 2022

Production is well underway on this series about Rebellion agent and pilot, Cassian Andor. Diego Luna will reprise his role in the series, which he originated in 2016’s Star Wars: Rogue One.

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi

Release Date: 2022

After years of speculation over Disney’s Obi-Wan Kenobi spin-off, Lucasfilm made an official confirmation that the series is on its way during Disney’s 2020 Investor Day. Ewan McGregor is set to return as the Jedi Master alongside Hayden Christensen’s Darth Vader.

Star Wars: Ahsoka

Release Date: TBA

Clone Wars fans finally got their live-action version of Ahsoka Tano in season 2 of The Mandalorian, and now, they’re about to see a lot more of her with Rosario Dawson set to grab her own Disney+ series run.

Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic

Release Date: TBA

Given the massive success of The Mandalorian, it should come as no surprise that the Star Wars franchise is giving that show yet another spin-off. This series is expected to take place during the same time period, and will reportedly culminate in a crossover event between The Mandalorian and Star Wars: Ahsoka.

Star Wars: Visions

Release Date: TBA

This unique animated anthology series will see anime-inspired takes on the Star Wars universe by several leading Japanese studios.

Star Wars: The Acolyte

Release Date: TBA

The Acolyte is billed as a thriller set 200 years before the Star Wars prequels. While there’s little known about the series yet, fans can look forward to the franchise getting into timelines never explored in Star Wars history.

Star Wars: Lando

Release Date: TBA

Following the fanfare over Donald Glover’s portrayal of Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story, Lucasfilm has dedicated an entire series to the character. While it’s unclear if Glover is set to return, we do know that Justin Simien of Dear White People is in charge of developing the series.

Star Wars: A Droid Story

Release Date: TBA

This animated special will see beloved bots R2-D2 and C-3PO embarking on their own adventures. Little is known about the show’s plot otherwise, but it’s bound to be a treat for fans of the classic trilogy.