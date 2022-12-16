These $10 Lightsaber Chopsticks Are So Cool, They ‘Got Fought Over’ at a Shopper’s White Elephant Gift Exchange

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s no shortage of Star Wars gifts, but perhaps the whackiest item I have come across is a pair of chopsticks. They’re unique, affordable and undeniably cool, and that’s mainly because they look and function like lightsabers. Yes, they really do light up! I can’t say I’m a huge Star Wars enthusiast myself, but even I think these light-up chopsticks are genius.

Anyone who’s obsessed with the franchise is sure to love these chopsticks. And lucky for you, they’re only $10 on Amazon. Although some of the colors won’t deliver in time for Christmas, the Pink, Purple and Yellow options will arrive before December 25.

Their size makes them the perfect stocking stuffer, so add a few pairs to your cart and slip them right into their socks. You can even shop for packs of two, three and four if you want to buy them in bulk.

The lightsaber chopsticks require three LR41 camera batteries to operate, but the company provides new batteries with your purchase so you can start using them right away. They’re good for people of all ages, even kids, since all they have to do is push the on and off button on the bottom of each chopstick.

The chopsticks flaunt a 4.5-star overall rating and is the No. 1 bestseller in the flatware category on Amazon. After reading the reviews section, I can totally see why.

“I bought these for a white elephant gift at work and everybody loved them. They got fought over,” wrote one shopper. These chopsticks are the perfect gift for the Star Wars lover on your list. Stock up whether it’s for stocking stuffers, a holiday party gift, secret Santa or a white elephant gift exchange.

Or, you could follow this reviewer’s lead and buy them in bulk. “Order now. They arrive in a timely manner. I ordered six sets for all the Star Wars lovers in my house,” they wrote.

Keep scrolling for two more in-stock colors and a set that’ll have the entire fam decked out.

