There’s a ‘Star Wars’ Advent Calendar & It Includes a Candy Cane Lightsaber—Get It Before It’s Gone

May the force be strong with you this holiday season. There’s a Star Wars advent calendar and it includes more than 30 movie-themed surprises—including a candy cane lightsaber.

Insight Editions, the brand behind collectible books and advent calendars for Friends, Marvel, Harry Potter and more franchises, has an official Star Wars advent calendar titled, Star Wars: The Galactic Advent Calendar: 25 Days of Surprises With Booklets, Trinkets and More! The calendar, which is based on the nine Star Wars movies, features 25 pockets for fans to open as they count down the 25 days to Christmas.

Inside the pockets are more than 30 exclusive Star Wars souvenirs such as movie-themed ornaments, buttons, booklets, collectible cards and recipes based on meals from the movies, such as a Stuffed Puffer Pig. Among the items are also a candy cane-shaped lightsaber pencil, a souvenir with Darth Vader in a Santa hat and a trinket with R2-D2 next to a Christmas tree.

Star Wars: The Galactic Advent Calendar is available for pre-order on Amazon and will be released on September 14, 2021. But don’t wait to order it. If the Star Wars advent calendar is anything like other Insight Edition advent calendars (which sell out well before they’re officially released), we recommend that you pre-order this Star Wars gift stat.

Along with Star Wars: The Galactic Advent Calendar, Insight Editions also has other collectible books for Star Wars fans, including Star Wars: The Lightsaber Collection(a poster book of all the lightsabers in Star Wars history), Star Wars: The Secrets of the Jedi(an interactive, illustrated guide to the history of Jedis) and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge: The Official Black Spire Outpost Cookbook (a 70-plus recipe book book of dishes made by fan-favorite Star Wars chef Strono “Cookie” Tuggs)

The Star Wars franchise, which was created by George Lucas and has been described as an epic space opera, started in 1977 with the first movie Star Wars (now titled Episode IV: A New Hope.) The film was a smash and led to two sequels, Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back in 1980 and Episode VI: Return of the Jedi in 1983.

But that was far from the end of the Star Wars franchise. In the 2000s, Lucas directed a prequel trilogy: Episode 1: The Phantom Menace in 1999, Episode II: Attack of the Clones in 2002 and Episode III: Revenge on the Sith in 2005. In 2012, Lucas sold the Star Wars franchise to Disney, which produced a third trilogy: Episode VIII: The Force Awakens in 2015, Episode VIII: The Last Jedi in 2017 and Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker in 2019. The nine films, which have been referred to as the Skywalker Saga, have also led to several spin-off movies such as 2016’s Rogue One and 2018’s Solo.

The Star Wars: Galactic Advent Calendar is available on Amazon. For more Star Wars-themed merch, click here for our gift guide.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.