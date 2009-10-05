Standard Hotel NYC: Already Infamous Boom Boom Room to Change Name

It looks like the Standard Hotel had a hard time being original or something? The newly opened Boom Boom Room on the 18th floor overlooking the High Line will be changing it’s name to QT.

Apparently the name belongs to a music venue in San Francisco; can you sue someone for nightclub plagiarism? Also, wasn’t QT the name of Balazs‘ old hotel in Times Square? Hopefully all will be good from here on out, because this space is definitely worth a visit or two, no matter what the name. The feathers, the luxurious cream couches, the starburst chandeliers, and the gold fireplaces… we kind of want to go right now.