Standard Hotel NY Hosts Ralph Lauren for Small 70th Birthday Celebration

Considering the recent scandal surrounding Ralph Lauren, the designer couldn’t have picked a more perfect place to host his 70th birthday party than the Standard Hotel. Lauren received criticism recently for firing model Filippa Hamilton for gaining weight and for photoshopping ads to make the model appear unrealistically and scarily skinny. The Standard Hotel is no stranger to scandal itself, having gotten in trouble for “exhibitionist-friendly” windows.

Wednesday night, Lauren celebrated with family and friends at the hotel’s QT lounge, formerly called the Boom Boom Room.

The QT is definitely one of the coolest places in town right now. All done traipsing around Williamsburg, Ralph?

