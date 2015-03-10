StyleCaster
Ditch the Boring Bikini For These 10 Wild One-Piece Swimsuits

by
The emergence of bathing suit season can be—in a word—ugh. Most of us are coming off a harsh winter which means pasty skin, and not all swimsuits are designed for every body, so it takes time to find the perfect style. The solution? One-piece swimsuits. But we’re not taking about your grandma’s one-pieces. While there’s nothing wrong with a strapless black maillot, so many of today’s styles feature crazy prints, retro cuts and bold colors, and are way too much fun to pass up to favor of a boring bikini.

MORE: How to Look Thinner in a Bathing Suit: 10 Tips That Really Work

Here—just in time for spring break—we’ve highlighted 10 wild one-pieces that’ll make you stand out on the beach, by the pool, or even at the local bar with a pair of cutoff shorts.

Wildfox Hamburgers '80s Swimsuit, $213; at ASOS

Keith Haring Printed Bathing Suit, $13; at Ali Express

Slap Happy Swimsuit, $29; at Dolls Kill

Motel Goddess High Leg Swimsuit in Tropical, $35; at Motel Rocks

Roxy Tropical Getaway' One-Piece Swimsuit, $49.50; at Nordstrom

Lee + Lani Praia Net Swimsuit, $158; at Nasty Gal 

Hot!MeSS Tiered Back Swimsuit, $41.50; at Dolls Kill

Nown Swimwear Fruitloop One Piece Zippy, $145; at Cools

Mara Hoffman Bodysuit, $260; at Shopbop

Clover Canyon Neoprene Suit, $255; at Saks Fifth Avenue

