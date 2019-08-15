Over Your Stan Smith’s? Refresh Your Sneaker Game With These Instead

Scroll To See More Images

I think it’s fair to make the argument that the revival of Adidas’ iconic Stan Smith sneakers a few years back revitalized the entire sneaker movement in women’s footwear that continues to endure with a vengeance. If you’re over them though, there are plenty of Stan Smith sneaker alternatives that aren’t just limited to the viral chunky dad sneaker style that I simply just can’t get behind. I’m personally a huge fan of heritage styles like the iconic Nike Cortez made famous by Farrah Fawcett in the ’70s and ’90s-era O.G. Reeboks made popular by tennis players and well, senior citizens.

However, to be honest, I actually resisted giving into the “sneaker but make it fashion” trend for so, so long. Then, a couple of years ago, my former boss bought me a pair of classic Reebok sneakers as a Christmas gift (and also as a way to coerce me to get on board with the fad that he clearly felt I was missing out on.) While I was initially pretty reluctant (I kind of thought they looked like orthopedic shoes), they quickly became my go-to shoe — whether paired with floral dresses, jeans and a graphic tee or jumpsuits. They’re still my most-worn pair of shoes, and I actually just had to text him to find out the name of the shoe because I’ve worn the heck out them and really need a new pair.

So, I guess you can say I’m a bona fide convert that will never go back to my judgy ways. Now I’m certainly not advocating that you toss your Stan Smith’s out — they’re undoubtedly versatile and surprisingly flattering. Besides, I’ve never been one to deem something “out” or “in.” Who am I to judge? If you’re into something, wear the heck out of it with unabashed pride. But, if you’re looking to refresh your current sneaker lineup with a bit of nuance, here are some solid options that like the classic Adidas’ sneakers, go with just about anything, don’t look hideously bulky and are insanely comfortable.

These colors have me swooning.

They’re also 40% off right now (originally $75)!

I am ~so~ here for a little animal print detail.

The luxury sneaker of my dreams.

This simple sneaker goes with just about anything.

I own these, and let me tell you, they are so freaking comfortable.

These retro colors are inspired by the ’80s. LOVE.

These literally could not be any cuter.

An legendary classic with a modern update.

For those who prefer a bit of a platform.

This is the pair that I wear literally everyday that I’m not in the office.

A cute sneaker-slide hybrid.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.