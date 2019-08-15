StyleCaster
Over Your Stan Smith’s? Refresh Your Sneaker Game With These Instead

Mia Maguire
Photo: Wayne Tippetts/Shutterstock.

I think it’s fair to make the argument that the revival of Adidas’ iconic Stan Smith sneakers a few years back revitalized the entire sneaker movement in women’s footwear that continues to endure with a vengeance. If you’re over them though, there are plenty of Stan Smith sneaker alternatives that aren’t just limited to the viral chunky dad sneaker style that I simply just can’t get behind. I’m personally a  huge fan of heritage styles like the iconic Nike Cortez made famous by Farrah Fawcett in the ’70s and ’90s-era O.G. Reeboks made popular by tennis players and well, senior citizens.

However, to be honest, I actually resisted giving into the “sneaker but make it fashion” trend for so, so long. Then, a couple of years ago, my former boss bought me a pair of classic Reebok sneakers as a Christmas gift (and also as a way to coerce me to get on board with the fad that he clearly felt I was missing out on.) While I was initially pretty reluctant (I kind of thought they looked like orthopedic shoes), they quickly became my go-to shoe — whether paired with floral dresses, jeans and a graphic tee or jumpsuits. They’re still my most-worn pair of shoes, and I actually just had to text him to find out the name of the shoe because I’ve worn the heck out them and really need a new pair.

So, I guess you can say I’m a bona fide convert that will never go back to my judgy ways. Now I’m certainly not advocating that you toss your Stan Smith’s out — they’re undoubtedly versatile and surprisingly flattering. Besides, I’ve never been one to deem something “out” or “in.” Who am I to judge? If you’re into something, wear the heck out of it with unabashed pride. But, if you’re looking to refresh your current sneaker lineup with a bit of nuance, here are some solid options that like the classic Adidas’ sneakers, go with just about anything, don’t look hideously bulky and are insanely comfortable.

Adidas Originals Continental Pastel… $80
These colors have me swooning.

Over Your Stan Smith's? Refresh Your Sneaker Game With These Instead | STYLECASTER
Boden Canvas Sneakers $45
They’re also 40% off right now (originally $75)!

Over Your Stan Smith's? Refresh Your Sneaker Game With These Instead | STYLECASTER
Gola Safari Sneakers $70
I am ~so~ here for a little animal print detail.

Over Your Stan Smith's? Refresh Your Sneaker Game With These Instead | STYLECASTER
Golden Goose Superstar Sneakers $495
The luxury sneaker of my dreams.

Over Your Stan Smith's? Refresh Your Sneaker Game With These Instead | STYLECASTER
Keds Champion Sneakers $45
This simple sneaker goes with just about anything.

Over Your Stan Smith's? Refresh Your Sneaker Game With These Instead | STYLECASTER
Naturalizer Unison Sneaker $98.95
I own these, and let me tell you, they are so freaking comfortable.

Over Your Stan Smith's? Refresh Your Sneaker Game With These Instead | STYLECASTER
Reebok Club C 85 Sneakers $70
These retro colors are inspired by the ’80s. LOVE.

Over Your Stan Smith's? Refresh Your Sneaker Game With These Instead | STYLECASTER
Soludos Amour Ibiza Sneakers $119
These literally could not be any cuter.

Over Your Stan Smith's? Refresh Your Sneaker Game With These Instead | STYLECASTER
Y-3 Hokori Sneaker $300
Over Your Stan Smith's? Refresh Your Sneaker Game With These Instead | STYLECASTER
Nike Cortez '72 S.D. Sneakers $120
An legendary classic with a modern update.

Over Your Stan Smith's? Refresh Your Sneaker Game With These Instead | STYLECASTER
Vans Old Skool Platform Sneakers $65
For those who prefer a bit of a platform.

Over Your Stan Smith's? Refresh Your Sneaker Game With These Instead | STYLECASTER
Reebok Lifestyle Princess Sneakers $50
This is the pair that I wear literally everyday that I’m not in the office.

Over Your Stan Smith's? Refresh Your Sneaker Game With These Instead | STYLECASTER
Superga Classic Platform Slip-On… $80
A cute sneaker-slide hybrid.

